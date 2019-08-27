South American countries mulling Canada’s offer to help fight Amazon wildfires, but none accept yet

Open this photo in gallery Fire consumes the Amazon rainforest in Altamira, Brazil, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. The rain forest is often referred to as the “lungs of the world" for its ability to absorb a significant portion of the Earth’s climate-warming carbon dioxide. Leo Correa/The Associated Press

Canada has pledged $15-million and its water bombers to help fight wildfires devastating the Amazon rain forest, but South American countries have yet to accept the offer after Brazil angrily turned down other international assistance.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the aid pledge at the Group of Seven meeting in Biarritz, France, on Monday, but none of the South American countries Canada offered to help have responded. The Canadian offer comes in addition to a US$20-million aid package from G7 countries to help combat fires ravaging the Amazon. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro initially rejected the aid offer as colonialist and an attack on the country’s sovereignty.

A day after the G7 announcement, Ottawa still could not say if or how much Canada contributed to the alliance’s aid package. Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland’s office said that while it was trying to get more details about Canada’s contribution, the federal government is engaging in its own aid talks with Brazil, Bolivia and Peru.

Mr. Bolsonaro rejected the G7 offer amid a public spat with French President Emmanuel Macron, who hosted the G7 summit. The leaders have been engaged in a war of words since Mr. Bolsonaro mocked the looks of Mr. Macron’s wife on Sunday; the French President bit back, accusing Mr. Bolsonaro of lying about his climate-change policy.

Mr. Bolsonaro said on Tuesday that he would only consider accepting the G7 offer if Mr. Macron withdrew “insults” made against him.

“First of all, Macron has to withdraw his insults. He called me a liar. Before we talk or accept anything from France ... he must withdraw these words, then we can talk,” Mr. Bolsonaro told reporters in Brasilia. “First he withdraws, then offers [aid], then I will answer.”

Meanwhile, Ms. Freeland is speaking directly to Brazil and Bolivia about Canada’s aid offer.

“Minister Freeland has had calls with both her Brazilian and Bolivian counterparts in recent days. Countries are currently assessing their needs and Canada stands ready to help,” Adam Austen, a spokesman for Ms. Freeland, said in a statement.

Ms. Freeland spoke with her Brazilian counterpart on Sunday and the Bolivian Foreign Minister Monday. Canadian officials have also reached out to Peru and Paraguay.

Speaking to reporters in Biarritz Monday, Mr. Trudeau said Canada has dealt with its own extreme wildfires in recent years and is prepared to assist other countries dealing with similar events.

“We will be there to support our friends in South America as we fight a blaze that has impacts not just on their region but on our entire planet," Mr. Trudeau said.

Asked about the Brazilian President’s decision to reject international aid offers, Canadian Environment Minister Catherine McKenna said Tuesday that countries must work together to fight climate change and protect the Amazon. She said Canada is currently helping Argentina track how air pollution disperses, as it copes with smoke from the Amazon fires.

“The Amazon is hugely important when it comes to the environment we all enjoy and the impacts on the Amazon of deforestation, of these forest fires just accelerates climate change. So we’re going to be looking for partnerships and we’ll continue to look at every way we can move forward because we’re all in this together," Ms. McKenna told reporters in Toronto.

Global outrage has been intensifying as the Amazon burns. The rain forest is often referred to as the “lungs of the world" for its ability to absorb a significant portion of the Earth’s climate-warming carbon dioxide.

In a statement Tuesday, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh urged Mr. Trudeau to halt all trade negotiations with Mr. Bolsonaro’s government in an effort to pressure Brazil to accept international help to fight the fires.

“This is another disturbing example of Justin Trudeau saying and tweeting pretty things in public, when behind closed doors he’s doing business with the person responsible for the deforestation and devastation of the lungs of the planet," Mr. Singh said.

