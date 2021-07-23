Special immigration measures will help Canada resettle thousands of Afghans who worked with military, embassy

Open this photo in gallery Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino attends a press conference in Ottawa on May 13, 2021. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The federal government is enacting a program to expedite the process of allowing thousands of Afghan nationals, who supported Canadian troops and diplomatic staff in Afghanistan, to resettle in Canada.

The program, announced Friday by Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino, involves “special immigration measures,” and will include not only those who worked for Canada, but also their families, he said. He was joined by Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan.

Mr. Mendicino said that he anticipates the numbers of resettled people will be “in the several thousands,” but he and the other ministers declined to provide details of the initiative, citing security concerns.

The move follows weeks of pressure from various quarters, including from veterans’ groups, whose members say they are concerned for the safety of Afghans who have worked for Canada.

Canadian armed forces withdrew from Afghanistan seven years ago. Now, as the U.S. military withdraws its troops, Taliban insurgents have been expanding the territory they control. Afghans who worked for foreign countries during the past two decades of conflict have said they fear Taliban reprisals.

The government said this new program will offer a “path to protection in Canada” and will allow certain Afghan nationals to be in the country shortly. However, Mr. Mendicino and other officials did not provide a time frame, or details of what the protection would consist of.

“The risk of retribution from the Taliban is grave,” Mr. Mendicino said, adding that people who worked with Canada, as well as their families, are often subject to intensifying threats of violence, torture and death. “Not only does Canada owe them a debt of gratitude, we have a moral obligation to do right by them,” he said.

Mr. Mendicino said the government’s focus is on those who have had a “significant and enduring relationship with the government of Canada in Afghanistan,” and that this includes interpreters who worked with Canadian forces, locally engaged staff who currently or previously worked at the Canadian embassy, and their families.

Asked how many people are eligible, and when they will arrive, Mr. Mendicino said work is under way to identify eligible Afghans.

“We appreciate that there is a need to act quickly and decisively, but we must also do so safely,” he said. He noted that Canadian teams are on the ground, and that they’re assessing the security situation.

Mr. Mendicino added later that the government is making an effort to be flexible and inclusive in the requirements.

Mr. Garneau said Canada can be proud of what was done in Afghanistan to remove Al Qaeda and provide better lives for the country’s people, especially women and girls. But he noted that life in the country remains dangerous. “Certainly the situation is extremely difficult right now, not something under control,” he told reporters.

“This will be done with the utmost of planning,” he said. “The security situation is deteriorating.”

In a statement, Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole said that the resettlement program comes too late.

“The Liberal government should have made this announcement weeks ago,” he said. “The Americans made it clear that they would be leaving Afghanistan months ago, and the rise of the Taliban was an expected result. Instead of putting forward a plan to help the heroic Afghan interpreters, support staff, and their families, the Trudeau Liberals sat on their hands and did nothing.”

Mr. Mendicino said it’s important to safeguard the privacy of former Afghan workers who are already living in Canada, and who may be worried about their families still in Afghanistan. He urged anyone who believes they or families are eligible under the new program to contact his office.

He said former Afghan workers who are already living in Canada may have the ability to sponsor their family members using pre-existing immigration pathways.

He added he is prepared to work and partner with Canadians seeking to support Afghans who settle here in Canada.

“Once those Afghans arrive here, what they need is a community and support,” he said.

