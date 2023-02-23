New simplified processes implemented by the Canadian government will make it easier for Iranians travelling, working or studying in Canada to remain in the country longer to avoid political turmoil in Iran.GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images

Iranians who are travelling, studying or working in Canada will be allowed to extend their temporary stays through a new measure intended to make it easier for them to avoid political turmoil in their home country. But critics say the change will do nothing to help women stuck inside Iran reach safety or reunite with family.

Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson announced the special temporary measure at a news conference in British Columbia on Thursday, on behalf of Immigration Minister Sean Fraser. He said the changes will simplify the process of remaining in Canada for Iranians, and make it easier for them to obtain work permits.

The government is also waiving certain processing fees, he said, and eligible applications will be processed on a priority basis. Mr. Wilkinson said the government is doing this “so that individuals can have peace of mind.”

Outcry against Iran’s religious regime has roiled the country in recent months, and a crackdown on protests there has resulted in arrests and deaths. Mr. Wilkinson said that as the regime continues its brutal repression, some Iranians in Canada may wish to stay here, rather than return home. He mentioned Mahsa Amini, whose death after she was arrested by Iran’s “morality police” became a rallying point for protesters opposed to the regime’s controls on women’s conduct.

Some protesters have faced extreme penalties, including the death sentence, Mr. Wilkinson said. He accused Iran’s leadership of disregarding human rights.

Immigration lawyers welcomed the announcement, but pointed out that it does not help people who are still in Iran.

“It would be really helpful as the next step for the government to also turn their mind to facilitating people to get here to safety, because obviously the vast majority of Iranian women are not in Canada right now,” said Arghavan Gerami, an immigration lawyer and founder of Gerami Law. “They’re trying to get to safety.”

Ms. Gerami said the major obstacle for Iranians trying to come to Canada is visa requirements. She said getting visitor visas or study permits requires them to prove they will be staying in Canada temporarily. She added that she would like to see the government waive that requirement for Iranian women.

Another issue is Canada’s backlogged immigration application system, which can make reuniting immigrants to Canada with family members abroad into a years-long process.

“If you really want to help Iranians, those people who are recognized as being at risk in Canada should be reunited with their families on a priority basis,” Ms. Gerami said.

Bahoz Dara Aziz, a spokesperson for Mr. Fraser, said the measure announced Thursday is a result of the Immigration Minister’s conversations with the Iranian-Canadian community. “Our government understands and deeply sympathizes with the vulnerable people who remain in Iran and the reality they face while living under a brutal regime,” she said. She noted that Canada has imposed sanctions on Iran.

Tamara Mosher-Kuczer, founder of Lighthouse Immigration Law, questioned whether the federal Immigration Department has the resources to approve applications from Iranians quickly.

“It’s not like they have a special department set up to deal with urgent issues. So every time this happens, and this happens all the time, they’re trying to reallocate the resources they already have, which leads to delays,” she said. She added that many Iranians wait two years or longer to become permanent residents.

“I’m very pleased with this, but I want to know where these resources are coming from to prioritize these applications.”

NDP immigration critic Jenny Kwan said that while the problem of significant processing delays is system-wide, members of the Iranian community have been “amongst the groups hardest hit.” There has been a clear pattern of systemic delays and denials for Iranian applicants, she said.

“It is absolutely critical that the Liberal government go beyond this initial temporary measure and address the substantive issue of severe processing delays for Iranians seeking to come to Canada,” she added.