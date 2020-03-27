 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Staffing issues and logistics made June 27 Conservative leadership vote impossible: official

Marieke Walsh
Ottawa
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Officials will decide on May 1 when to resume the race. In the meantime, candidates were asked to refrain from campaigning.

Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

The tipping point that led Conservatives to suspend their leadership race on Thursday was the shuttering of the party’s headquarters this week, which compounded existing logistical issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic, said a senior official organizing the contest.

Late Thursday night, the Leadership Election Organizing Committee (LEOC) suspended the race leading to a June 27 vote. The decision came too late for three prospective candidates, who had called for the delay in mid-March, citing barriers to campaigning created by the virus. They were dropped from the final ballot on Wednesday, having failed to meet the minimum requirements to stay in the race.

The committee “now finds that it is no longer possible to meet the deadlines necessary to process memberships and donations, or print, process and count ballots in time for a June 27 announcement,” the party said in a statement on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials will decide on May 1 when to resume the race. In the meantime, candidates were asked to refrain from campaigning.

Non-essential party staff started working from home last week, but those processing mailed-in membership applications and donations were still working at the headquarters until Tuesday, spokesman Cory Hann said Friday. The office’s closing was triggered by the provincial government’s shut down of all non-essential businesses, which came into effect on Tuesday night.

“The mail started piling up," Dan Nowlan, the co-chair for the LEOC said in an interview Friday. “Believe it or not, there’s still a lot of people who apply for party memberships via mail or send in donations via mail."

Mr. Nowlan said party officials tried to come up with contingency plans, but staff became less confident they could overcome the challenges. By Thursday, it was “obvious that it was going to be very hard” to pull off the race, he said.

The party had limited options for keeping its June 27 voting day because the constitution requires that members have the option to use a mail-in ballot, meaning staff are needed to receive, process and count the votes, Mr. Nowlan said.

Peter MacKay, Erin O’Toole, Derek Sloan and Leslyn Lewis are all on the final ballot. Mr. MacKay, who mounted an intense pressure campaign to keep the race on track, said in a statement he respects the party’s decision. Mr. O’Toole said he told his team to “redirect their energies” to their families and community safety. Ms. Lewis said she would stop fundraising and robocalls, but would continue to contact members. Mr. Sloan said the race should be delayed until the fall.

Marilyn Gladu, Rudy Husny and Rick Peterson did not meet the requirements to stay in the race of raising $300,000 and obtaining 3,000 party member signatures by the party’s deadline. Jim Karahalios was disqualified by the party and is suing to be allowed back in the contest.

Story continues below advertisement

The decision to delay the race “is too little, too late,” Ms. Gladu said in a statement Friday. “I recognized the problem that our country was facing and advised weeks ago to stop campaigning."

On social media, Conservatives said it was unfair that the three candidates weren’t allowed to stay in the race given the difficult circumstances created by the pandemic. Mr. Nowlan rejected that.

“We didn’t exclude anybody, they just didn’t make the cut," he said. "Given the same rules and the same amount of time as everybody else, they didn’t even come close.”

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies