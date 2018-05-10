Stephen Harper, other former world leaders endorse Trump’s Iran decision

Open this photo in gallery Former prime minister Stephen Harper speaks in Washington on March 26, 2017. Jose Luis Magana/The Canadian Press

Stephen Harper joined other former world leaders in writing a full-page endorsement in The New York Times on Thursday, supporting President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the 2015 Iranian nuclear agreement and reimposing U.S. sanctions.

Mr. Harper and his former foreign affairs minister, John Baird, as well as former Australian leader John Howard and David Trimble, the former first minister of Northern Ireland, were among 12 signatories who said they “stand in complete support” of Mr. Trump’s hard-line stance on Iran.

“Iran is a danger to us, to our allies, to freedom,” they wrote. “An Islamist and revolutionary regime, such as the one that controls Tehran today, must be never be allowed to possess a nuclear option, not a bomb, not a path to a bomb, not a nuclear program with the slightest doubt of its extent and military applications.”

The statement in The New York Times, paid for by Rafael L. Bardaji, director at Miami-based consultancy World Wide Strategy, echoed the assertions of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Iran has not honoured the international agreement. Iran has kept its nuclear infrastructure and carried out advanced nuclear research and development while fomenting terrorism in the region, Mr. Harper and his fellow signatories wrote.

“None of the promises that supporters of the deal made have proven correct,” the signatories said. “Iran’s regime has used this time to upgrade its long-range ballistic missile program and expand its violence against the people of Yemen, Syria, Iran and Lebanon while heading a list of state sponsors of terrorism.”

The endorsement by the former Conservative prime minister, whose government severed diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012 and was a staunch supporter of Mr. Netanyahu, is in stark contrast to the stand taken by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

On Wednesday, Mr. Trudeau said he regrets Mr. Trump’s decision to pull the United States from the nuclear agreement that was negotiated by the world’s major powers.

A Canadian official said Ottawa is not planning to reimpose sanctions on Iran or restrict any Canadian companies that want to do business there. The official pointed out that every other country that agreed to the deal – Germany, the United Kingdom, France, China and Russia – is sticking to it, and said Canada will stand with them.

The official, however, pointed out that any Canadian firm looking to invest in Iran would have a hard time, given that so much of the international financial system is tied to the United States and therefore will have to comply with American sanctions.

The U.S. decision is expected to be a topic of discussion when Mr. Trudeau hosts Mr. Trump and their G7 counterparts in Quebec at their annual summit in June. Canada and the major European countries, as well as China and Russia, continue to support the agreement.

Israel’s envoy to Canada, Nimrod Barkan, said he was “happy” that Mr. Harper and other world leaders, including the former foreign ministers of the Netherlands and Italy, and former U.S. congressman Allen West, are backing the “wise decision” of President Trump.

“Trump’s decision actually gives the Western countries the leverage they were lacking to curb Iran’s development of long-range missiles and its deployment of rockets to Syria that continue to threaten Israel,” he said in an interview on Thursday.

The Conservative Party has not taken a position on Mr. Trump’s withdrawal but the party’s foreign affairs critic, Erin O’Toole, said the U.S. pullout gives the international community an opportunity to fix the shortcomings in the agreement, which opened the door to Iran acquiring money that ended up financing terrorism in the region.

“The hope is that perhaps a revisit can strengthen the deal and provide certainty with regard to the nuclear program but also address some of the shortcomings,” he said.

Last week, Chagai Tzuriel, the director general at the Israeli Ministry of Intelligence, briefed Canadian officials in Ottawa about Mr. Netanyahu’s claims that Iran is deceiving the world about its nuclear ambitions.

Mr. Tzuriel also warned that Iran is establishing itself militarily in Syria and Israel has declared that it will prevent that by force even it has to go to war. Israel is concerned that Iran is sending sophisticated weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon and wants to base surface-to-air missiles there.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, Israel launched its most intensive attack on Iranian forces in Syria since the civil war began in 2011, hitting dozens of targets. The strike was carried out in response to a barrage of 20 rockets that were fired from Syria at Israeli military outposts.