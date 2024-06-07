Strike action by border workers delayed until next week: Union

Open this photo in gallery: A Canada Border Services Agency officer investigates a vehicle crossing at the Niagara Falls International Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, Ont. on June 7.Aaron Lynett/The Canadian Press

The union representing 9,000 border personnel set to strike Friday afternoon said that its workers will stay on the job as mediation talks continue into next week.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada announced the development as a 4 p.m. ET strike deadline arrived after talks which had been under way since Monday. The negotiations have now been extended until Wednesday.

“Picket lines will not be in place until further notice. Stand by for further details,” said a statement from PSAC.

Soon after the union statement, the Treasury Board of Canada said it was pleased PSAC has committed to remain at the table.

“To date, discussions have been productive, and we remain committed to reaching an agreement that is fair and reasonable.” a statement from the Treasury Board said.

Although 90 per cent of the workers seeking a new contract have been deemed as essential, and therefore not legally allowed to walk off the job, there were concerns that a strike could have led to work-to-rule actions that could potentially slow cross-border traffic.

“Businesses on both sides of the border continue to be concerned at the looming disruption of people and goods, which is vital to both of our economies,” Beth Burke, chief executive officer of the Canadian American Business Council said in a statement.

“We remain hopeful that this time granted gives both sides the opportunity to work out an agreement in everyone’s best interests.”

Robin Guy, a vice-president and deputy government relations leader with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber continues to watch the situation closely.

“A strike would be major impacts on the Canadian families and business. We need to make sure our borders remain open and safe,” Mr. Guy said in a statement.

Border strike on the horizon as negotiations continue

Ahead of the union’s announcement on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the government was paying close attention to the matter.

“The parties are at the table working hard and our view is the best deals are reached at the table. That’s what we are very much working toward and hoping for,” Ms. Freeland told a news conference in Brampton, Ont.,

Ms. Freeland, also Finance Minister, emphasized the importance of trade to Canada and the efficient movement of goods across the Canada-U.S. border.

Sharon DeSousa, the national president of PSAC, said in the union’s statement they are determined to reach a fair contract for workers. “Our members keep our borders moving, goods flowing and our families safe, and deserve a contract that delivers fair wages, equitable retirement and makes CBSA a better place to work.”

The statement said a new strike deadline will be set in coming days, and job action remains possible for Canada Border Services Agency workers if an agreement cannot be reached at the table.