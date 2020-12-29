 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Struggling sectors still waiting for promised relief from federal government

Marieke Walsh
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons on Dec. 1, 2020 in Ottawa.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The economic sectors hardest hit by the pandemic and physical distancing measures in Canada are still waiting for the extra federal relief promised almost a month ago.

In the fall economic update released at the end of November, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said the new Highly Affected Sectors Credit Availability Program would help businesses in sectors such as tourism, hospitality, air travel and entertainment with fully government-guaranteed financing.

At the time, the government said the program would “bridge these businesses through the crisis” and that the details would be available soon. But in a statement to The Globe and Mail last week, the government said more information would be available “most likely in January.”

Story continues below advertisement

That’s too long for some businesses, according to a survey of a coalition of hardest-hit sectors. It found that 23 per cent of businesses expect to run out of money in January. Another 19 per cent of respondents said that without new financing they wouldn’t be able to cover their expenses past February.

Forty-one per cent of businesses said they were expecting their revenues to drop between 91 and 100 per cent in November compared with the same month last year.

More than 2,100 companies participated in the survey. The majority of them were based in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta and represented the tourism, accommodation and travel sectors.

“The need is urgent,” said Susie Grynol, the president and chief executive of the Hotel Association of Canada and a member of the coalition. She said her group would like to see the program rolled out in January with a streamlined approval process so that credit flows quickly.

Ms. Grynol said she was concerned by the lag time in establishing the program. The hardest-hit sectors are ones that rely on in-person gatherings, such as the arts and entertainment, and ones that are affected even when lockdowns are not in place because of rules against travelling and large gatherings.

“We hope that the time they are taking now will ensure a smooth, accelerated, unencumbered rollout,” she said.

In the economic update, the government said the program would provide loans of as much as $1-million with repayment terms of up to 10 years and interest rates below typical market rates. A total budget for the program was not provided at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement to The Globe, a spokesperson for Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade Minister Mary Ng said the Business Development Bank of Canada is working with financial institutions to create the program.

“This work is ongoing and with urgency, because we know that businesses are counting on this support,” Youmy Han said in an e-mail.

She said other government support programs are already working to bolster struggling businesses through wage subsidies, emergency business accounts, rent relief and regional recovery funds.

In the economic update, the government promised to allocate at least a quarter of its Regional Relief and Recovery Fund to local tourism.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately it is being reviewed by our moderation team and may appear shortly.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies