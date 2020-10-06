Supercluster funding behind schedule, unlikely to create 10,000 jobs, says parliamentary budget officer

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Supercluster funding behind schedule, unlikely to create 10,000 jobs, says parliamentary budget officer

Bill Curry
Sean SilcoffTechnology Reporter
Ottawa
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Liberal government’s plan to create 10,000 jobs by funding and promoting innovation “superclusters” is far behind schedule and is highly unlikely to create the promised employment boost, according to a new report by the Parliamentary Budget Officer.

Tuesday’s report by Yves Giroux and his PBO staff takes a closer look at the $918-million in spending that Ottawa first promised more than three years ago in the 2017 budget.

Called the Innovation Superclusters Initiative, the government said it would target spending to specific regions of the country and specific industries in order to promote job creation in sectors with strong potential for growth.

Story continues below advertisement

In February 2018, the government announced five superclusters: a Digital Technology Supercluster in British-Columbia, a Protein Industry Supercluster in the Prairies, a Next Generation Manufacturing Supercluster in Ontario, an Artificial Intelligence Supercluster in Montreal and an Ocean Supercluster in the Atlantic provinces.

The report compared the federal government’s planned spending schedule to results as of March 6, 2020. The PBO found only $30-million of the anticipated $104-million had been spent by that point, which is 29 per cent of the original projection.

The PBO report also challenges the government’s job creation numbers.

It notes that the federal department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, led by Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains, projected that the $918-million in federal spending, combined with $1.1-billion from non-federal partners - such as universities, the private sector and provincial governments - would increase GDP by $50-billion. The PBO notes that this works out to an assumption that the GDP increase would be 25 times the original spending.

Yet the PBO was unable to find any international research to support the claim of such dramatic increases to GDP through spending on research and development.

“Based on the impacts of similar projects in other jurisdictions, the multiplier effect on GDP of investments in R&D is somewhere between three and eight,” the PBO report states, adding that it found one US report that reported a multiplier as high as 8.82.

“Based on the evidence found in the literature, it seems highly unlikely that the government will meet its objective of increasing GDP by $50-billion over 10 years,” the PBO report states. “For instance, a multiplier effect of 8.82, which would itself be optimistic, would lead to an increase in GDP of around $18 billion.”

Story continues below advertisement

Finally, the report questioned the measurements the federal government is using to measure the impact of supercluster funding on the promotion of innovation.

“Measuring innovation can be challenging. There is not one widely used metric that tells a complete story; instead there are many that can each provide valuable insights,” the report said.

In response to the PBO’s inquiries, the federal innovation department listed several metrics it will monitor to measure innovation, such as increase in productivity or the development of new products and processes.

“To PBO’s knowledge, [the department] does not have quantifiable objectives for any of these metrics, and the data reports did not contain information that would have allowed PBO to measure these metrics. As such, PBO cannot draw conclusions about whether the ISI is, or will be, succeeding in accelerating innovation,” the report said.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies