Supercluster funding behind schedule, unlikely to create 10,000 jobs, says parliamentary budget officer

The Liberal government’s plan to create 10,000 jobs by funding and promoting innovation “superclusters” is far behind schedule and is highly unlikely to create the promised employment boost, according to a new report by the Parliamentary Budget Officer.
Tuesday’s report by Yves Giroux and his PBO staff takes a closer look at the $918-million in spending that Ottawa first promised more than three years ago in the 2017 budget.
Called the Innovation Superclusters Initiative, the government said it would target spending to specific regions of the country and specific industries in order to promote job creation in sectors with strong potential for growth.
In February 2018, the government announced five superclusters: a Digital Technology Supercluster in British-Columbia, a Protein Industry Supercluster in the Prairies, a Next Generation Manufacturing Supercluster in Ontario, an Artificial Intelligence Supercluster in Montreal and an Ocean Supercluster in the Atlantic provinces.
The report compared the federal government’s planned spending schedule to results as of March 6, 2020. The PBO found only $30-million of the anticipated $104-million had been spent by that point, which is 29 per cent of the original projection.
The PBO report also challenges the government’s job creation numbers.
It notes that the federal department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, led by Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains, projected that the $918-million in federal spending, combined with $1.1-billion from non-federal partners - such as universities, the private sector and provincial governments - would increase GDP by $50-billion. The PBO notes that this works out to an assumption that the GDP increase would be 25 times the original spending.
Yet the PBO was unable to find any international research to support the claim of such dramatic increases to GDP through spending on research and development.
“Based on the impacts of similar projects in other jurisdictions, the multiplier effect on GDP of investments in R&D is somewhere between three and eight,” the PBO report states, adding that it found one US report that reported a multiplier as high as 8.82.
“Based on the evidence found in the literature, it seems highly unlikely that the government will meet its objective of increasing GDP by $50-billion over 10 years,” the PBO report states. “For instance, a multiplier effect of 8.82, which would itself be optimistic, would lead to an increase in GDP of around $18 billion.”
Finally, the report questioned the measurements the federal government is using to measure the impact of supercluster funding on the promotion of innovation.
“Measuring innovation can be challenging. There is not one widely used metric that tells a complete story; instead there are many that can each provide valuable insights,” the report said.
In response to the PBO’s inquiries, the federal innovation department listed several metrics it will monitor to measure innovation, such as increase in productivity or the development of new products and processes.
“To PBO’s knowledge, [the department] does not have quantifiable objectives for any of these metrics, and the data reports did not contain information that would have allowed PBO to measure these metrics. As such, PBO cannot draw conclusions about whether the ISI is, or will be, succeeding in accelerating innovation,” the report said.
Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.