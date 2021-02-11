 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Politics

Supreme Court declines to hear Mike Duffy’s challenge of ruling that bars him from suing Senate

Jim Bronskill
OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Sen. Mike Duffy leaves the courthouse in Ottawa, on April 21, 2016.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear Sen. Mike Duffy’s challenge of a ruling that prevents him from suing the Senate for suspending him.

The decision could be a fatal blow to Duffy’s efforts to wrest $7.8-million in damages from the Senate, RCMP and federal government.

Duffy filed a lawsuit following a high-profile investigation of his expense claims, which culminated in the Prince Edward Island senator’s acquittal on 31 criminal charges in 2016.

In late 2018, an Ontario court ruled the Senate’s decision to suspend Duffy was protected by parliamentary privilege, a ruling upheld on appeal, effectively blocking his bid to sue.

In their submission to the Supreme Court, Duffy’s lawyers said he was the victim of arbitrary abuse of power by public officials, which is anathema to the rule of law.

Lawyers for the Senate argued parliamentary privilege plays a vital role in maintaining the separation of powers between the legislative, executive and judicial branches considered crucial to Canadian democracy.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

