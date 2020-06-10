Systemic racism not present in RCMP, commissioner says, though some members may have bias

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is disputing the existence of systemic racism in her organization, saying the real problem is unconscious bias on the part of a minority of officers who fail to abide by the police force’s core values.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his top ministers have spoken out against systemic racism in Canada as they condemned recent cases of police brutality against racial minorities in Canada and the United States. Mr. Trudeau and others have been particularly critical of recent RCMP interventions against Indigenous Canadians in Alberta and Nunavut.

However, Commissioner Lucki said the RCMP is focused on improving its policies and procedures to ensure that they don’t “disadvantage some groups.”

“I have to admit, I really struggle with the term ‘systemic racism,’” Commissioner Lucki said in an interview on Wednesday. “I have heard about five or 10 different definitions on TV. I think that if systemic racism is meaning that racism is entrenched in our policies and procedures, I would say that we don’t have systemic racism.”

She said the RCMP is working to hold to account any member who fails to live up to their obligations to earn and keep the trust of the communities where they work.

“If we refer to something like unconscious bias, I think that exists in the RCMP. We are not immune to it and there are times when our members don’t act in accordance to our core values, and that includes racism,” she said.

Still, Commissioner Lucki said the RCMP is willing to “step it up” in the face of widespread calls for reforms to police organizations across the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“We can’t let his life or any other life go in vain,” she said. “Unfortunately, change often happens not in the good times but in the times where there are challenges. We need to step it up and make those changes,” she said.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Wednesday that Mr. Trudeau has made it very clear that systemic racism exists in Canada.

“The Prime Minister has spoken this week with the Commissioner of the RCMP, so has Minister Blair who was very clear sitting on this platform yesterday about the existence of systemic racism in Canada,” Ms. Freeland told reporters. “It is very important for all federal government institutions, including the police, to operate from an understanding that systemic racism is a problem for us in Canada, to not be complacent about that and we have to work together against it.”

Senator Murray Sinclair, who chaired the landmark Truth and Reconciliation Commission that probed Canada’s residential school legacy and its impacts including on policing and the justice system, told The Globe and Mail that people have a significant misunderstanding of systemic racism.

“Some people believe that systemic racism is when everybody in the system is a racist and there is no system where everybody is a racist,” he said.

“Systemic racism is when the system itself is based upon and founded upon racist beliefs and philosophies and thinking and has put in place policies and practices that literally force even the non-racists to act in a racist way. So it is what you would call systematic racism.”​

Leo Russomanno, an Ottawa-based criminal defence lawyer, said in an interview that it is discouraging to hear people in positions of power in policing making those comments on systemic racism.

“It is really discouraging that people still hold those views,” he said.

Mr. Russomanno, who has defended cases involving police misconduct, said that systemic discrimination is a pervasive issue across all aspects of the criminal justice system.

