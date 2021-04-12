 Skip to main content
Taiwan says would be an ‘affirmation and honour’ if President Tsai were to receive Halifax summit award

Steven ChaseSenior parliamentary reporter
ottawa
Taiwan says it would be honoured to receive an award from the Halifax International Security Forum, an annual event funded by the Canadian government.

Canada, however, has reportedly warned forum organizers that it will yank funding if the prize is given to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, apparently out of fear of offending the Chinese Communist Party.

Beijing considers the self-governing democracy of Taiwan a breakaway province despite the fact the Chinese Communist Party, which took power in 1949, has never ruled the island.

The Canadian government did not immediately respond to request for comment.

According to Politico.com, organizers of the Halifax International Security Forum decided to give its John McCain Prize for Leadership in Public Service to Ms. Tsai. The media outlet said when Canadian officials learned of the forum’s plans, they made it clear the Canadian government would pull support and funding if the prize was given to Taiwan’s president.

Officials at the Halifax forum did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Taiwan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, however, said it would be “an affirmation and an honour” should the prize be awarded to Ms. Tsai.

It said it was not confirming media reports that the forum “is unable to award President Tsai Ing-wen the John McCain Prize for Leadership in the Public Service owing to pressure from the Canadian government,” but only taking note of what has been published.

Joanne Ou, spokeswoman for Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), noted the self-governing island has had lengthy relations with the Halifax forum.

“Having long maintained close contact with HFX, Taiwan MOFA believes that if [the forum] were indeed to confer this prize upon President Tsai, it would be an affirmation and honour for both President Tsai and the people of Taiwan in their anti-pandemic efforts and democratic achievements,” Ms. Ou said in a statement.

However, she said, Taiwan will not attempt to interfere or sway the forum in making a decision on the matter.

“On the basis of democratic principles and respect for the [forum], Taiwan will respect [its] decision regarding the prize.”

The Taiwan spokesperson said is grateful for Canada’s support.

“Bilateral relations between Taiwan and Canada are cordial. Taiwan and Canada are like-minded countries that share values such as democracy, the rule of law, and human rights,” Ms. Ou said.

“Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has publicly recognized Taiwan’s democratic system and endorsed Taiwan’s meaningful participation in multilateral international forums. Taiwan is grateful for Canada’s long-standing support of Taiwan’s participation in international organizations. In line with shared values of freedom and democracy, Taiwan will continue to maintain close contact and cordial ties with the Canadian government, the [Halifax Forum], and other friends from all sectors of Canadian society.”

