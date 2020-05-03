 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Politics

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Take this warning: the post-pandemic economic order will be be driven by geo-politics

Campbell Clark
Campbell Clark
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

For Canada, bound to the U.S. by security and trade interests, excluding Huawei from 5G is starting to look like a no-brainer.

Nacho Doce/Reuters

If you had to guess how a global pandemic will change Canada’s economic policy, you might expect the government would ensure manufacturers in this country will in future make hand sanitizer, N95 masks and mechanical ventilators to ensure a reliable domestic supply.

But maybe it will also push Ottawa into banning Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. from next-generation 5G wireless networks. At least, that decision looks more obvious. But not less complicated.

The rules that we thought applied to the global economy have been in tatters, but this pandemic is looking like an inflection point.

Story continues below advertisement

Around the world, voices on the left and right are cheering on the end of that global liberal economic order. In Canada, a few thinkers who aren’t cheering are arguing that a transformation is more or less unstoppable – and we better figure out how to handle it.

A paper called New North Star II, published by the Public Policy Forum, argues that we’re moving from a world of trade rules to one of geo-economic rivalry. That means Canada needs an industrial policy – a national strategy to succeed.

It was written by three economic-policy thinkers – Robert Asselin, a former Liberal policy adviser, Sean Speer, who was an adviser to Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper and Royce Mendes, a senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets.

The paper has received attention precisely because it is not what you’d expect from supporters of that liberal economic order. And it has already been criticized by some who see its call for a national industrial policy as an invitation for governments to stick their fingers into markets.

But what is essential is not the authors’ detailed prescription, but the clear diagnosis.

Mr. Asselin and Mr. Speer come from the world of politics, wonks who fit their ideas to changing realities.

The first part of their analysis is more political than economic. The liberal order is gone – well, being radically changed – due to superpower rivalry between the United States and China. They refer to the end of the Washington Consensus, the rules-based economic system built since the Second World War. The old order has changed, the authors warn, and it is not coming back.

Story continues below advertisement

It is an analysis that is getting hard to deny. China gives or takes access to its market as a political favour. The United States threatens tariffs for leverage. Canada takes its complaints to a World Trade Organization gummed up by the United States. And the bipartisan U.S. political consensus for confronting China goes beyond President Donald Trump.

Although the paper isn’t about the pandemic, its warning fits the economic nationalism in the current zeitgeist of many countries.

Economic nationalism had already surged on the right, and not just in the United States. The indication that China wasn’t forthright about COVID-19 might accelerate the sentiment, and U.S.-China tensions.

Shortages of N95 face masks have people like Ontario Premier Doug Ford arguing Canada should create supply chains to make this necessary stuff – and more stuff generally – at home. Some New Democrats see a rising demand for state action in the economy. One mused privately about the need for a national drug company.

But as the authors of New North Star II note, technology is spurring geo-economics. The first New North Star paper was about the growing “intangibles economy” – intellectual property, software, data and brands. The second is in many ways about the rifts in that economy. It notes that countries, especially rival superpowers, increasingly see their tech economies as security architecture.

It’s a warning to take seriously in a world developing a “splinternet,” and with overlapping security and protectionist interests. Does the United States want Huawei excluded from 5G networks for security or economic reasons? The answer is yes.

Story continues below advertisement

For Canada, bound to the U.S. by security and trade interests, excluding Huawei from 5G is starting to look like a no-brainer. Yet China will still retaliate. The United States will still put its own geo-economic interests first.

So this paper calls for figuring out a Canadian path. The authors argue for a “challenge-driven” industrial policy to spur development in key areas, not subsidize companies. Mr. Asselin compared it with how the U.S. decision to send a man to the moon spurred the development of Silicon Valley.

Maybe. The moonshot prescription seems a lot less sure than the diagnosis. But the warning cannot be ignored: There’s a new world now.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies