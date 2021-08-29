Taliban agree to allow foreign nationals, Afghans to leave, international statement says

Open this photo in gallery A Taliban fighter guards a street leading to the Abbey Gate at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 29, 2021. STRINGER/Reuters

The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorization from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued Sunday by the United States, Canada and other countries.

The joint statement highlighted private and public assurances from Taliban officials and underlined that the 90 countries who signed expect the Taliban to live up to the commitment.

“We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and any Afghan citizen with travel authorization from our countries will be allowed to proceed in a safe and orderly manner to points of departure and travel outside the country,” said the statement, circulated by Global Affairs Canada.

Despite the statement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday that Canada is not relying on the Taliban’s promise of safe passage.

“We remain committed, and resolute, to continuing to get as many people to safety in Canada as possible,” Mr. Trudeau said.

“We don’t take them for their word, but we will continue to put pressure on them to make sure that through the coming weeks and months we are continuing to be able to get Afghans to safety in Canada.”

Canada’s last evacuation flight from Kabul took place on Thursday and the U.S. military, which had secured the airport to enable those flights, is scheduled to leave on Tuesday.

It is unclear how many people eligible to come to Canada have been left behind. About 8,000 Afghans applied for resettlement here and Ottawa has said it was able to evacuate 3,200 people. However, not all are bound for Canada as allies have been co-operating flight efforts.

In a statement Sunday, Global Affairs said it is working to identify how many Canadian citizens and permanent residents remain in Afghanistan as Canada co-operates with its allies to support them.

The Canadian government has e-mailed and texted people who did not get out, telling them to shelter in place while it examines other means to extract people from Afghanistan, including ways to get to third countries.

Canadian pressure, it appears, is being voiced mainly via the United States. Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau said last week that Canada is not communicating directly with the Taliban, but the United States is.

During an interview Sunday on CBC’s Rosemary Barton Live, Mr. Garneau said leverage against the Taliban is largely economic, because Afghanistan has relied on foreign assistance, including from Canada.

“There’s all sorts of leverage with respect to the Taliban who are now confronting the fact they are in charge, and they are going to make the country,” he said.

The minister acknowledged the criticism that Canada could have moved faster, and had more people on the ground to facilitate the evacuation, but noted that Canada is among several countries that did not anticipate the speed of a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

“We accept the criticism that has come,” he said. “We’re focused on the future now.”

Last week, Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole said Canada should rededicate itself to work with allies, including India, and Afghanistan’s neighbours, to establish humanitarian and refugee corridors.

Mr. O’Toole also said a Conservative government would provide political and material support to Afghans resisting the Taliban occupation. He described material support as intelligence, logistics and satellite imaging.

Mr. O’Toole has yet to comment on whether Canada should hold talks with the Taliban.

In an interview with CTV on Sunday, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh ruled out negotiations with the Taliban, and said he would encourage Canada to continue with our allies “to find ways to ensure that everyone gets evacuated” from Afghanistan.

Andrew Rusk, the co-founder of the Not Left Behind organization recently formed to advocate for the evacuation of Afghans who helped Canada, said he supports negotiations with the Taliban.

In a statement, he said Canada has a moral responsibility to protect Afghan interpreters and locally employed workers in immediate danger because of their previous work with Canada.

“We have a duty to explore all options for their safe rescue, including indirect and direct diplomatic communication with Afghanistan’s new government,” said Mr. Rusk, whose sister-in-law was Nichola Goddard, the first woman to die in a combat role with the Canadian military.

