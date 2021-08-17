Taliban checkpoints, Canadian red tape impeding rescue efforts in Afghanistan

Open this photo in gallery People wait outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 17, 2021. STRINGER/Reuters

Efforts to evacuate expats and former Afghan support staff are being hampered by a network of checkpoints the Taliban have set up throughout Kabul, as those seeking an airlift to Canada also grapple with unreasonable requests for exit documents.

An unknown number of Canadians and about 800 former Afghan translators, fixers and support staff are hiding in Kabul, fearing for their lives and uncertain how they can get safely to the capital’s airport for flights to Canada.

“The Taliban have taken control of approaches to the airport, which is making it extremely difficult for people to get to the airport in order to get out. That is something we continue to work on,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.

Adding to the fear is frustration with Canadian government red tape and federal bureaucrats who are inundated with requests to rescue hundreds of people following the swift collapse of Afghan security forces.

Mohammad Qasim Popal, a Canadian citizen who went to Kabul on Aug. 3 to visit his ailing mother, has been frantically trying to contact Global Affairs for help to board a Canadian or Western military flight.

“They said they couldn’t do anything for me,” he told The Globe. “I even asked to contact one of the superiors, and they told me he was too busy.”

Global Affairs told him to send an e-mail to its Emergency Watch and Response Centre. He got an automated response, saying the “overall situation has rapidly deteriorated,” to register online and “closely monitor emails for any incoming messages issued through this service.”

“I am in danger. The more I wait, the more my life is in danger,” he said. “Last night, [Monday] the Taliban came to my brother’s house and were looking for us and went to a neighbour’s to hide.”

A Canadian government official said Ottawa was planning to shortly dispatch military aircraft to Kabul to pick up more evacuees now that the Kabul airport had been secured by U.S. forces. Canada has a number of military aircraft in Kuwait. The planes were expected to be sent to Kabul on Wednesday, said the official, who The Globe is keeping confidential because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.

As of late Tuesday, Canadian military aircraft in Kuwait include a CC-177 heavy-lift Globemaster, two C-130J Hercules transport aircraft and a CC-150 Polaris Airbus, which is often used for passenger transport, according to Steffan Watkins, Ottawa-based research consultant who tracks aircraft and ships worldwide. Kuwait is located about 2,000 kilometres by air from Kabul.

As recently as Sunday, after the Taliban had taken Kabul, Canada’s Department of Citizenship and Immigration was still asking would-be Afghan evacuees to provide evidence of passports.

As the Taliban took over Kabul on Aug. 15, Besmellah Khuram sat in his living room in Sacramento and video-called his family in Afghanistan. Gloria Tso has more. Reuters

It was also encouraging them to apply for a passport if they don’t have one – an impossible task in a country where the machinery of government has been upended by the Taliban takeover.

A copy of an e-mail sent Sunday night from the department’s resettlement operations office told an Afghan applicant that in order to process their application, “we require a scan or photo of the passport for every member of your family.”

The department e-mail also told the applicant “we strongly encourage you to apply for a passport if you are able to safely do so.”

The applicant is a former fixer in Afghanistan for Canadian Sally Armstrong, a journalist who’s covered the country over the years.

Ms. Armstrong, who is trying to help former media support staff and others in Afghanistan flee, said the requirements are perplexing. Passports for exit control were a requirement that had been set by the former U.S.-supported Afghan government.

She said “almost nobody has a passport” in Afghanistan. “I think the government of Canada after 20 years of dealing with Afghanistan, ought to know what Afghans have and do not have,” Ms. Armstrong said.

Alexander Cohen, press secretary for Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino, said the passport documentation cited in that Sunday e-mail was an exit requirement of the now-defunct Afghan government. “The email that was sent out Sunday night was obviously old text that should no longer have been sent at that time,” he said.

Ms. Armstrong said many applicants tell her they have heard nothing from Canada. “They tell me: ‘Nobody said they received my documents; nobody got back me,’ ” she said.

She said many Afghans are trying to eliminate all evidence of their work with foreign militaries and organizations. “I have a fixer in Kabul who’s hiding and he’s trying to strip his computer” of information that could draw retaliation from the Taliban, she said.

Mr. Trudeau told reporters that Canada will not accept people without proper documentation on flights to Canada, but added he asked government officials to be more flexible with their online requirements.

“I have been assured by immigration officials that every flexibility has been given to enable people who can’t fill out things online to be able to transmit their information. There are phone calls, there are ways of reaching out to people to help them,” he said in Markham, Ont.

He also said Canada would not recognize the Taliban as the Afghanistan government. “They are a recognized terrorist organization under Canadian law,” he said.

Retired major-general Denis Thompson, who is part of a group of veterans and volunteers trying to rescue Afghans with ties to Canada, said two security sources are on the ground providing him with “real-time intelligence.”

They told him the Taliban have not only set up checkpoints but even accompanied a group of United Nations staff to the airport. The Taliban have also been been going house to house in search of Afghanis who collaborated with western countries.

The group have about 800 Afghans in more than a dozen safe houses in Kabul, with another 1,200 waiting outside the city.

“My feeling is the Taliban are not going to give anybody but expats a pass and then they will stay quiet on the 31st of August when we are all clear of Kabul and then the recriminations will start,” Mr. Thompson said.

He complained about the refusal of Canadian officials to share information of whether any of the 800 people in safe houses are on the list to be airlifted to Canada.

“It is a black hole at immigration, and we can’t get any information out of them. … We are totally gobsmacked by lack of information,” he said.

Retired major-general David Fraser said it’s getting more challenging to use safe houses to protect Afghans who worked for foreign militaries and governments. He said the utility of a safehouse depends on “who your neighbor is now.”

He said Canadian military veterans are relaying to him how the Afghan support staff are now “burning all their documents connecting them to Canada because they know they would be killed if they are caught.”