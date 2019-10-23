Tax cuts will be first order of business, Trudeau says after re-election

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government will swear in a new cabinet on Nov. 20 and move ahead with a promised cut to personal income taxes as its first order of business.

The Liberal Leader struck a more conciliatory tone Wednesday than in his victory speech in the early hours of Tuesday morning, which made little mention of the rebuke he received from Canadian voters.

Monday’s election returned the Liberals to power, but with a minority government.

In his first public comments since that speech, Mr. Trudeau indicated he will govern on an issue-by-issue basis rather than negotiating a formal arrangement with a smaller party to win confidence votes in Parliament.

“I intend to sit down with all party leaders in the coming weeks to talk about their priorities, about how we can work together to respond to the preoccupations that Canadians have from one end of this country to the other to the other,” he said. “It will be various and varied conversations, but I can tell you it is not in our plans at all to form any sort of formal coalition, formal or informal coalition.”

Mr. Trudeau said he is also in the process of reaching out to political leaders in Alberta and Saskatchewan, where the Liberal Party failed to elect any MPs. As a result, it is not immediately clear how those provinces will be represented at the cabinet table.

“That’s one of the things that we’re going to be reflecting on in the coming days,” said Mr. Trudeau. “I think any government needs to make sure that it is hearing from every corner of the country and not all governments in history have had representations from every corner of the country. There have been different approaches taken. I’m going to reflect on how we move forward in the right way.”

The Prime Minister indicated that his positions on some of the most heated issues of the campaign have not changed. He said the Liberal government will continue to support the construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline as quickly as possible. He also said his government is prepared to intervene if necessary at some point in a legal challenge of Quebec’s Bill 21, which imposes restrictions on the wearing of religious symbols for some public servants, such as teachers.

Mr. Trudeau also said he will be counting on “progressive” parties to support key parts of the government agenda.

“I expect them to be able to vote with us on things like the very first thing we will do, which will be putting forward a bill to lower taxes for the middle class,” he said.

The Liberal Party promised to increase the basic personal exemption so that – once fully implemented – Canadians do not pay taxes on the first $15,000 they earn. The current exemption applies up to $12,069 of income in 2019 and the Liberal platform promised to increase that gradually over four years, starting in 2020.

The party said this will save the average family nearly $600 a year.

It is not clear why Mr. Trudeau expects progressive parties to support a tax cut. No personal tax cuts were promised by the Bloc Québécois, the NDP or the Green Party. The Conservatives did promise a personal tax cut that was similar in size to the one proposed by the Liberals.

The Prime Minister did not indicate when Parliament will be recalled. After the 2015 October election, the Trudeau government released a fall fiscal update in November that included the party’s promised tax changes. The House of Commons then sat for seven days in December to pass those measures in time for the 2016 tax year.

“Canadians gave me a lot to think about on Monday night as they returned us in government, but with a clear requirement to work with other parties of the priorities that Canadians spoke clearly to during the election campaign, particularly affordability and the fight against climate change,” Mr. Trudeau said. “And I’m going to take the time necessary to really reflect on how best to serve Canadians and how to work with those other parties. I think that’s what the people who voted for me and the people who didn’t vote for me expect.”