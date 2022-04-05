A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is seen in front of displayed Google logo in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021.DADO RUVIC/Reuters

The Liberal government introduced legislation Tuesday requiring major tech giants, such as Facebook and Google, to compensate Canadian media outlets for the news content that appears on the global platforms.

Bill C-18, tabled by Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez in the House of Commons Tuesday, would create a framework for news outlets to collectively negotiate deals with tech companies to share online advertising revenues in the case that the parties cannot reach a privately-negotiated agreement. The bill, known as the Online News Act, aims to compel tech giants, which dominate the online advertising market, to contribute to the sustainability of Canada’s struggling news sector.

Mr. Rodriguez and his Liberal predecessors have long promised to introduce policies that support Canadian news organizations. The legislation is the first of its kind in Canada and modeled off of Australia’s News Media Bargaining Code.

There is a significant amount of money at stake. Online advertising revenues reached $9.7-billion in 2020, with Google and Facebook earning more than 80 per cent of that amount.

News outlets argue that the dominance of tech companies have left little advertising dollars for everyone else, including the creators of the news content that is shared on those platforms. Several Canadian news organizations and industry lobby group News Media Canada have urged the federal government to follow Australia’s example and introduce industry-wide measures that force tech companies to pay for content. The Globe and Mail is a member of News Media Canada.

Speaking at a technical briefing Tuesday before the release of the bill’s text, senior government officials said the act would require digital platforms to make fair commercial deals with news outlets. The legislation would allow groups of news outlets to collectively reach private deals with tech giants. In the case that a private agreement cannot be reached, the legislation would allow news outlets to go to the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to facilitate mediation. If mediation fails, the CRTC would initiate arbitration through a three-member panel, which would issue a binding contract for the news outlet (or outlets, if they are a collective) and the digital platform.

Facebook and Google have already signed partnerships with some news organizations, including The Globe and Mail, to pay for the rights to use their news articles. Like any privately-negotiated deal, the agreements could exempt the digital platforms from mandatory CRTC-led bargaining.

However, the agreements must meet six requirements to be granted an exemption: provide fair compensation to the news outlets for their content that is posted on the digital platform; ensure an appropriate portion of the digital ad revenues be used to support the production of news content; do not allow corporate influence to undermine freedom of expression and journalistic independence; contribute to the sustainability of Canada’s news sector; contribute to the sustainability of local news; and involve a range of news outlets reflecting Canada’s diversity, including languages, racialized groups and Indigenous communities.

It is unclear if the pre-existing agreements between Canadian news outlets and digital platforms meet those requirements for an exemption.

The proposed Canadian rules differ from those in Australia, where the finance minister has the final say on which digital platforms will be required to negotiate with news outlets. Speaking on a panel last month, Mr. Rodriguez said that his government’s bill will instead give that role to a regulator, to ensure that a politician does not have control over that part of the process.

Mr. Rodriguez’s mandate letter instructs him to introduce legislation requiring tech giants that generate revenues from the publication of news to share a portion of those revenues with Canadian media outlets, in an effort to “to level the playing field.”

Since the Liberals hold a minority of seats in the House of Commons, they will require the help of another party to pass the bill. The NDP have said they would support a policy requiring tech giants to pay their “fair share” to news outlets.

The legislation adds to the growing list of proposed responsibilities for the CRTC, which would also oversee the details of the Liberal government’s Online Streaming Act, known as Bill C-11. The legislation – currently at second reading in the House Commons – aims to level the playing field so that streaming services, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, would fall under some of the rules that apply to traditional broadcasters, including a requirement to contribute to the creation of Canadian content.

Critics, including the Conservatives, have expressed concerns that the bill would impose excessive government interference online, particularly for creators who make money from their content.

Bills C-18 and C-11 are part of a larger legislative push by the Liberal government to regulate the internet. The government is also in the process of developing a third bill that would address harmful online content, such as child exploitation and terrorist content. Last week, Mr. Rodriguez announced the creation of an advisory group of Canadian experts who will provide advice on a legislative and regulatory framework for this prospective bill.