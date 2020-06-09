The missing link in the plan to move people back to payrolls

Justin Trudeau made the plan pretty clear: The Prime Minister wants to see Canadians move from emergency benefits to wage-subsidized payrolls.
Too bad the government hasn’t worked out the policies to encourage it.
Right now, companies are starting to reopen, and think about hiring people back, and they don’t really know how the wage subsidy will work next month. That might make some businesses wait before hiring, slowing the economic recovery.
Finance Minister Bill Morneau signalled in May that there would be some kind of relaxation of the wage-subsidy rules to encourage rehiring – in particular, so companies that see their revenues bounce back a little don’t immediately lose all of the government funding.
But when a new draft bill including changes to COVID-19 benefits was circulated to opposition parties this week, it didn’t include any of those changes. The federal government hasn’t yet said when those changes are coming, or how they will work – and a lot of hiring decisions are being made now.
“Some businesses are making a decision as to whether it’s worthwhile to open their doors," said Dan Kelly, the president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.
The basics of the Liberal government’s strategy for winding down emergency benefits is taking shape, even though important details are unknown.
The government wants many of the millions of people receiving the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, the $2,000-a-month-payment for people who aren’t working during the coronavirus crisis, to go back onto payrolls, with the wage subsidy as the incentive.
“More and more companies will choose to take the wage subsidy and therefore people will be leaving the CERB to get onto that, because people can start working and be connected to a job even while they get income support,” Mr. Trudeau said Tuesday.
In theory, people would go from emergency benefits to subsidized payrolls and then, as the economy gathers steam, unsubsidized paycheques.
Presumably, those left on the CERB would be shifted to some type of employment insurance. The draft bill slated to go to Parliament this week includes measures to signal that the CERB is for emergencies, including provisions stating one can’t collect benefits if an employer calls them back to work and it is “reasonable” to return.
But the key part, encouraging companies to use the wage subsidy, is still obstructed by the rules.
Right now, companies have to have experienced a 30-per-cent revenue drop to qualify for a big 75-per-cent wage subsidy.
That means a company that has seen a 25-per-cent drop in revenue can’t get the wage subsidy. And just as importantly, now that many businesses are reopening, is the Catch-22: If a company that qualified for the business subsidy in May sees its business bounce back just a little in June, it might lose the whole wage subsidy. That complicates rehiring decisions.
Mr. Trudeau acknowledged the problem back on May 15, saying he didn’t want the requirement for a 30-per-cent revenue drop to be a “barrier to growth.”
So the Finance Department is working on some kind of a ramp-up, so companies that are doing a little better can get a smaller wage subsidy.
But nothing has happened yet.
In fact, for the last few days, there has technically been no rules for the wage subsidy. Legislation passed in April set out three periods for the subsidy, with the last one ending Saturday. By Tuesday afternoon, the Canada Revenue Agency had still not formally extended the subsidy rules; a government official said that it would soon announce that current eligibility rules will be extended for June.
The changes, however, are still in the works.
The timing matters. A lot.
We saw this in March, when millions lost their jobs and applied for the CERB. The government later announced the 75-per-cent wage subsidy, but a lot of layoff decisions had already been made.
Now, rehiring decisions are being made. If Mr. Trudeau’s plan is to use the wage subsidy to encourage firms to put people back on the payroll, now’s the time to tell them how it’s going to work.
