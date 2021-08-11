NDP only major party that has yet to submit 2020 financial report

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Politics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

NDP only major party that has yet to submit 2020 financial report

Menaka Raman-Wilms
Ottawa
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh responds to a question during a press conference marking the 60th anniversary of the NDP, at the Jack Layton Monument in Toronto on Aug. 3, 2021.

Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

The NDP is the only major federal party that has not submitted its 2020 financial statement to Elections Canada and now has an extension to do so before the end of the summer.

Federal parties must submit their financial statements for each fiscal year by June 30 of the following year. Though requesting an extension on this deadline isn’t uncommon, the NDP has done so more than any other major party, and since 2015, has had extensions in every year but one.

The NDP now has until Aug. 30 to submit its 2020 statement, according to Elections Canada. The statements include an accounting of its revenue and planned and actual expenses. Though the party says it is preparing the statement and will submit it, the NDP’s repeated requests for extensions stand out from the norm.

Story continues below advertisement

The Conservative Party and Green Party requested deadline extensions in 2019. The Bloc Québécois asked for one in 2018. The NDP had extensions in 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, according to Elections Canada.

The Liberals have not requested an extension in that time.

Pauline Beange, a political-science lecturer at the University of Toronto who studies party finances, said the consistent pattern of extensions requested by the NDP is in sharp contrast to the rare extension other parties sometimes require.

“As a possible voter, I would ask the question, if they can’t file their own party financial returns on time, what might they do with a national budget?” Dr. Beange said. She added that it appears be the result of poor management.

“I don’t see why the NDP would be unduly hampered when some of the very tiny parties like the Communist Party of Canada can file on time,” she said.

Of the 19 parties registered with Elections Canada, 12 have submitted their financial statements for the previous year. This includes the Liberals, Conservatives, Bloc Québécois and Green Party, as well as smaller parties including the Marxist-Leninist Party and the Rhinoceros Party.

Of the parties that have not submitted their financial statements for the previous year, five, including the NDP, have extensions. Another was exempt because it was only registered last September. One did not submit a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“The NDP’s annual audited statement is still being prepared,” said Jesse Calvert, the party’s deputy national director, in a statement. “We will – and have always – provide Elections Canada with our audited statement as it’s a requirement under the Canada Elections Act.”

Anne McGrath, the NDP’s national director, attributed some of the delay to the party’s practice of fundraising for small amounts, which takes longer to assess.

“Most of our donors are well under $100, and we do the work for the auditor ourselves, in-house,” she said in an interview, adding that it comes down to “staffing capacity.”

Ms. McGrath noted the party has filed its quarterly financial statements on time, including one in June, and that the NDP is in better financial shape than it has been going into previous elections. By the end of 2020, the party had paid off the campaign debts incurred in 2015 and 2019, and has had strong fundraising this year.

She added that in 2019 the party spent just under $10.5-million on the entire campaign, but this year, it’ll be spending more than that on its advertising budget alone.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have a plane ready, we have two buses, we have our advertising campaign ready to go,” Ms. McGrath said. “We will be very competitive from a financial point of view.”

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies