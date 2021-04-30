 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Think U.S. voting restrictions are bad? Canada’s are even worse

John Ibbitson
John Ibbitson
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The restrictions in Georgia’s new voting law are so onerous that President Joe Biden called them “Jim Crow in the 21st century.” But it’s still easier to cast a ballot in Georgia than in Canada.

Although Elections Canada has loosened some restrictions, and legislation currently before Parliament would loosen them further still if an election is held during the pandemic, the fact remains that it’s harder to cast a ballot in a Canadian federal election than it is in a presidential election in many U.S. states, even though there is no credible evidence of widespread electoral fraud in either country.

Emergency measures that resulted in the most accessible presidential election in U.S. history last November helped drive turnout to record heights. If Canada wants to increase voter turnout, the answer is simple: make it easier to vote.

Story continues below advertisement

As the U.S. elections approached last year, state governments took extraordinary measures to make it possible for people to vote without having to put their health at risk. Some states sent applications for a mail-in ballot to voters even if they hadn’t requested one. Some even sent the ballots themselves.

Officials set up drop-off boxes in neighbourhoods. In some locations, you could vote without leaving your car. Some states extended early-voting days.

Because of the loosened rules, and because then-president Donald Trump was such a divisive candidate, turnout reached 66.3 per cent, the highest level in 120 years. Mr. Biden, a Democrat, won by 4.5 percentage points.

After the election, many Republicans at the state level concluded that wide-open voting could be subject to abuse. They might also have concluded that making it easier to vote helped the Democrats. Many states with Republican legislatures are tightening the rules. The voting restrictions imposed in Georgia earlier this year were so controversial that Major League Baseball moved the all-star game out of Atlanta in protest.

But lost in the shouting was an important point. The new Georgia rules, while more stringent than the ones in place last November, are less stringent than in many other jurisdictions, including Canada.

Under the new Georgia law, people can request a mail-in ballot up to 78 days before election day; in Canada, people can only request what we call a special ballot during the official campaign period, which can be as few as 36 days.

The new Georgia law limits the number and location of drop boxes; Elections Canada does not provide drop boxes at all, although the idea is under consideration. Advance voting takes place over a maximum of five days in Georgia; in Canada, it’s four.

Story continues below advertisement

In both Georgia and Canada, officials can send out ballots only to people who request them. In both jurisdictions, people mailing in ballots must include proof of identity.

The big difference is historical rather than statutory. In the Jim Crow era, Southern states enacted laws to prevent African-Americans from voting. Canadian elections have no such history, although First Nations did not obtain the right to vote until 1960.

Also, the Georgia law allows state officials and the legislature to intervene in elections, whereas the independence of Elections Canada is sacrosanct.

Elections Canada is making voting by special ballot easier by allowing people to register online. And the legislation Parliament is currently debating would expand the voting period during a pandemic.

But why not go further? Why not emulate the U.S. example and make voting by mail even easier? Why not expand the number of early voting and voting days?

In pandemic hot spots, mobile clinics go into workplaces and neighbourhoods to encourage at-risk groups to be vaccinated. Why not apply that principle to voting? Elections Canada goes into long-term-care facilities and homeless shelters. Why not expand that outreach by sending mobile polling stations to warehouse and factory floors and to low-income neighbourhoods? Why worry about the remote possibility of voter fraud while ignoring the much greater problem of low turnout? Why not take the polling stations to the people rather than waiting for people to come to the polls?

Story continues below advertisement

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole has mused about possibly making voting mandatory. But first, let’s try making voting stupidly easy. Parliament should give Elections Canada a new mandate: Get out there and hustle for votes. Whatever it takes.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies