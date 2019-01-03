Thirteen Canadians detained in China since Huawei executive’s arrest: official

Thirteen Canadians have been detained in China since the high-profile arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver on Dec. 1, according to a Canadian government official.

A Global Affairs Canada spokesperson, Guillaume Bérubé, confirmed the detentions in a statement to The Globe and Mail. Until Thursday, only three Canadians – Michael Kovrig, Michael Spavor and Sarah McIver – were publicly known to have been detained in China since Canada’s arrest of Ms. Meng, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.’s chief financial officer. They were picked up after China promised retaliation for Ms. Meng’s arrest.

“Global Affairs Canada is aware of 13 Canadian citizens having been detained in China, excluding Hong Kong, since December 1, 2018. Of those, we can confirm that at least eight have been released,” Mr. Bérubé said in an e-mail.

Mr. Kovrig, Mr. Spavor and Ms. McIver are among the 13 Canadians who have been detained, according to a government official who was not authorized to speak publicly about the consular cases. Ms. McIver, who was detained in December while teaching English in China, is among the eight who have been released. She has since returned to Canada.

The identities of the other detainees were not disclosed by Global Affairs Canada.

The official said a total of about 200 Canadians have been detained in China for a variety of alleged infractions and continue to face ongoing legal proceedings, and many of them are out on bail or serving probation. The source said the number of detained Canadians has remained relatively stable, without a marked increase or decrease in recent years.

For comparison, the source said almost 900 Canadians are detained in the United States.

News of the 13 Canadian detentions came as the United States issued a new travel advisory for China on Thursday, warning its citizens they could be detained without charge. Although the U.S. travel advisory does not directly mention the Canadian cases, it warns Americans could be targeted in a similar way.

“U.S. citizens may be detained without access to U.S. consular services or information about their alleged crime. U.S. citizens may be subjected to prolonged interrogations and extended detention for reasons related to ‘state security,’” the travel advisory said.

It is the first time the United States has updated its travel advisory for China since January, 2018. Canada has not updated its travel advice for China since the recent escalation of diplomatic tensions between the two countries. Global Affairs did not immediately respond to a query about whether it intends to issue an update.

The Conservatives are urging the government to issue a new travel warning for China in light of the detentions on Dec. 10 of Mr. Kovrig, an analyst for the non-profit organization International Crisis Group, and Mr. Spavor. Chinese authorities arrested them on suspicion of endangering national security.

Tory foreign affairs critic Erin O’Toole said he is concerned China is also retaliating through “administrative harassment” of Canadians, such as Ms. McIver. He said he is still hearing from parents whose adult children are teaching in China.

“In one case, there was a mother speaking to me about her son who had seen some other western-looking teachers picked up by authorities on the street. Now, I have no idea if those were Canadians, but this was son telling his mother, ‘I’m little concerned about what I see to a bit more of a security interest in westerners,’” Mr. O’Toole said.

Meanwhile, China’s top prosecutor said at a briefing in Beijing on Thursday that Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor had “without a doubt” violated the law.

“These two Canadian citizens in China violated our country’s laws and regulations, and are currently undergoing investigation according to procedure," said Zhang Jun, China’s prosecutor general.

A spokesperson for the China’s foreign ministry said it was not “convenient” to discuss the charges.

“We have said here that these two Canadian citizens are under investigation in accordance with law for engaging in activities that undermine China’s national security,” Lu Kang said during a news conference on Thursday.

David Mulroney, a former Canadian ambassador to China, said Canadians will not be treated with the same rules-based order they are used to at home if they are arrested by Chinese authorities.

“All that happens in China is that the state makes the same baseless allegations in a louder voice,” Mr. Mulroney said.

“Foreigners who work in China notice this. It’s sending a chill through that broad community – diplomats, journalists, academics, [non-governmental organization] workers and business people – who try understand and interpret China.”

Tensions between Canada and China have mounted since Dec. 1, when Ms. Meng, whose father is Huawei’s founder, was arrested in Vancouver in response to a request from the United States under an extradition treaty. She is accused of misleading multinational banks about Huawei’s control of a company operating in Iran, putting the banks at risk of violating U.S. sanctions and incurring penalties, according to court documents.

Ms. Meng is on bail awaiting an extradition hearing, and the Chinese have accused Canadian authorities of “kidnapping” her at the behest of the U.S. government.

With a report from Reuters