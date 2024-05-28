Threats and harassment of MPs have risen drastically in past five years, security head says

Open this photo in gallery: Then-Deputy Sergeant-at-Arms Patrick McDonnell carries the wooden mace through the Hall of Honour in February, 2016, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Threats directed at MPs have skyrocketed in the past five years, with harassment online and in person increasing by around 700 per cent, the most senior official responsible for Commons security told a committee Tuesday.

Patrick McDonnell, the Sergeant-at-Arms, told the House of Commons Procedure and House Affairs committee there are now so many abusive posts on social media about MPs that his office is filing complaints to platforms in bulk because there is “just so much of it”.

In 2019 he said his staff had opened eight files on threats or threatening behaviour directed at MPs, which increased to 530 in 2023.

He said the Commons monitors social media and asks platforms to take down threatening posts about MPs, but they do not always do so. Since Elon Musk took over X – formerly Twitter – it has become far more difficult to get the platform to respond because staff Mr. McDonnell’s office used to speak to in Canada were removed.

“There has been a significant increase in the last five years of harassment of the members of Parliament, mostly online but also in person at events,” he said.

Liberal MP Sherry Romanado said concerns about being targeted were having a chilling effect on some MPs, who were thinking twice about intervening in debates on an issue that could prompt a stream of abuse online.

The committee is also looking at whether to update Commons rules on harassment to include complaints by MPs about harassment by other Parliamentary colleagues.

Currently the rules only govern sexual harassment of an MP by another Member of Parliament. But MPs said there were other instances of behaviour by colleagues outside the Commons chamber and committees – where behaviour is covered by Commons rules – for which there is currently no redress.

Ms. Romanado told The Globe and Mail that psychological harassment of MPs by other MPs – including socially excluding or belittling a member, ignoring them or dismissing their views – were problems that needed to be addressed by the House of Commons.

“At the end of the day it’s how a member feels,” she said, adding that she was not talking about debates in the chamber.

NDP MP Lindsay Mathyssen expressed concern that some witnesses were declining to give evidence at committees because of the backlash they could face on social media after appearing.

She blamed “clipping culture”, where clips of questions at committees are posted on social media – including by Conservative MPs – for putting witnesses off, even though their testimony may be protected by parliamentary privilege.

Liberal MP Pam Damoff, who earlier this month announced she will not run in the next federal election after experiencing misogyny and threats to her life, told the committee that her office had set up a “whole sub-folder in our inbox called misogyny”.

In addition to tweets, she said she had received “threats and absolutely horrific messages to my office”, as well as phone calls from across Canada.

Commons Speaker Greg Fergus faced questions from Conservatives about whether he would deal with harassment complaints from opposition MPs and their staff impartially.

The Conservatives have put forward a motion in the House of Commons to remove Mr. Fergus as Speaker, saying the former parliamentary secretary to the Prime Minister lacks neutrality in the role.

Conservative Michelle Rempel Garner said she would not trust the Speaker to treat her fairly if she came to him with such a complaint, and she could not be sure “that I wouldn’t have my issue twisted for partisan games.”

She cited his public support for the Prime Minister after he was accused in 2016 of elbowing a female NDP MP. Ms. Rempel Garner noted he had sprung to Mr. Trudeau’s defence in what came to be known as “elbowgate” when the Prime Minister elbowed NDP MP Ruth Brousseau in the chest in the chamber.

Mr. Fergus said he had seen the incident and thought it “might have been exaggerated.”

But Mr. Fergus told Ms. Rempel Garner on Tuesday he would treat any such complaint impartially and with the “utmost seriousness.”

Conservative Jamil Jivani also challenged the Speaker on the necessity in assessing harassment complaints to remain neutral. Although he is a Liberal MP, as Speaker Mr. Fergus must behave as a neutral, non-partisan referee.

The Speaker said it was important to remain impartial. “I hope all the decisions that I pronounced in this place would be judged by any fair-minded person as being decisions that can stand the test of time,” he added.

The Conservatives and Bloc Québécois have called for Mr. Fergus to resign after partisan language was used for an advertisement for an event in his riding.

The Liberal Party apologized to Mr. Fergus and said the language posted on the event page used standardized language the party uses for events and was posted without the Speaker’s knowledge.