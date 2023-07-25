Open this photo in gallery: The federal cabinet stands behind Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he speaks at a news conference after a swearing in ceremony, in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. The Prime Minister is expected to shuffle the cabinet after four federal ministers announced they would not be seeking re-election, on July 24 and 25, 2023.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Three Trudeau cabinet ministers – Joyce Murray, Omar Alghabra and Helena Jaczek – announced Tuesday they will not be seeking re-election ahead of a cabinet shuffle that is expected to bring significant changes to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s front bench.

Ms. Murray, who represents the British Columbia riding of Vancouver Quadra confirmed to The Globe and Mail that she will not be seeking re-election.

“After much thought and reflection, I have decided not to run again in the next election after my current term,” she said in a statement. “My work in politics and time serving my community both federally and provincially as an elected official has been the honour of my life, and I would like to thank all who made that possible.”

Ms. Murray was also a provincial cabinet minister in British Columbia and challenged Mr. Trudeau for the leadership of the federal Liberals, placing second in the race that he won.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, who represents the Toronto-area riding of Mississauga Centre, also announced Tuesday he would not be running in the next election and is leaving cabinet. In a video posted to Twitter, Mr. Alghabra said after 11 years as a Member of Parliament, two-and-a-half years as a minister and six elections, “I’ve made the difficult decision to not run in the next election.”

Until then, he will continue to serve as MP for Mississauga Centre, he said.

“As a result of this decision, I’m also stepping aside from my role as minister because the prime minister deserves a cabinet who is committed to running in the next federal campaign,” Mr. Alghabra said. “This was not an easy to decision. It’s always tricky to figure out the best timing for such a step, but I feel it’s the right time for me.”

As Minister of Transport since January, 2021, Mr. Alghabra oversaw the transportation industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was responsible for the file when airports faced numerous flight delays and cancellations last summer, as air travel surged while airlines experienced significant staffing shortages. He also faced criticism for his handling of a train delay last December, when a Christmas storm left hundreds of passengers stranded on a VIA rail train for 18 hours near Cobourg, Ont.

He was also minister when the government rewrote the rules on how airlines must treat passengers, making it harder to dodge responsibility when flights are cancelled or delayed and raising the fines for those that violate the regulations.

Public Services and Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek, who represents the riding of Markham-Stouffville, also said Tuesday she will not run again.

“After 50 years of public service as a family doctor, Regional Medical Of Health and Commissioner of Health Services, Member of Provincial Parliament, and now Member of Parliament for Markham-Stouffville, I have decided that I will not seek re-election after my current term,” she posted on Twitter. “I want to thank the Prime Minister for entrusting me with two Cabinet portfolios as well as including me on numerous Cabinet Committees as we debated the important issues facing Canadians.”

On Monday, long-time Liberal Carolyn Bennett, who represents the federal riding of Toronto–St. Paul’s and holds the Mental Health and Addictions portfolio inside the cabinet, also announced that she will not be seeking re-election.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to make a number of changes to his front bench just shy of two years since the last federal election and after a challenging spring sitting of the House of Commons. The cabinet makeover is seen by political insiders as a much-needed refresh for the Liberals who have been facing challenges.

Political Ottawa is abuzz with speculation about the shuffle, expected Wednesday, which could involve changes to a large number of portfolios. Ministers who are not planning to run again, such as Ms. Bennett, are expected to be dropped from cabinet to make room for new members. Liberal cabinet shuffles under Mr. Trudeau have frequently involved replacing older ministers with younger MPs.