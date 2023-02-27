The federal government will remove the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok from all government-issued mobile devices on Feb. 28 in response to privacy and security concerns, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced Monday.

The government will also block the app from being downloaded on official devices in the future.

In a statement, Ms. Fortier said that, following a review of TikTok, the Chief Information Officer of Canada decided the app “presents an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security.” The app is used for making and posting short videos, which are often accompanied by catchy music and focused on trends, including dances and pranks.

Ms. Fortier said the decision to remove and block TikTok was taken due to concerns about “the legal regime that governs the information collected from mobile devices,” adding that, “TikTok’s data collection methods provide considerable access to the contents of the phone.” She did say, however, that the government has no evidence at this time that its information has been compromised and called the move a “precaution.”

The change also brings Canada in line with the approach taken by international partners, Ms. Fortier said in her statement. Last week, for instance, the European Commission said it had, for security reasons, temporarily banned employees from having the app on official mobile phones, according to the Associated Press.

The move comes just days after a coalition of Canadian privacy protection authorities, including the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada, announced they are investigating TikTok. That investigation will determine whether TikTok’s practices are in compliance with Canada’s privacy laws, with a particular focus on the privacy of the app’s many young users.

TikTok has recently been under increasing scrutiny in Canada and the United States. According to NPR, the FBI has expressed concern that the Chinese government could use the app to control users’ devices, or conduct influence campaigns. To date, more than half of U.S. states have banned TikTok from government devices.

Covert Chinese influence on Canadian affairs is of increasing concern to policy-makers. Earlier this month, the North American Aerospace Defence Command shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon. Recent reporting by The Globe and Mail has revealed China’s efforts to influence the federal elections in 2019 and 2021, and the country’s use of monitoring buoys in the Arctic.

Asked Monday why a wider ban of the app isn’t being implemented, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters that Canadians’ freedom of expression and how they want to engage online is important – and should be respected.

However, he did say the ban would likely influence those beyond government.

“I suspect that as government takes the significant step of telling all federal employees that they can no longer use TikTok on their work phones, many Canadians – from businesses to private individuals – will reflect on the security of their own data and perhaps make choices in consequence,” he said.

“I’m always a fan of giving Canadians the information for them to make the right decisions for them,” he added.

In her statement Monday, Ms. Fortier did not issue clear guidance to the Canadian public on whether they, too, should remove the app.

“For the broader public, the decision to use a social media application or platform is a personal choice,” she said. “However, the Communications Security Establishment’s Canadian Centre for Cyber Security (Cyber Centre) guidance strongly recommends that Canadians understand the risks and make an informed choice on their own before deciding what tools to use.”

TikTok spokesperson Danielle Morgan said the federal government was “singling” out TikTok.

“It’s curious that the government of Canada has moved to block TikTok on government-issued devices – without citing any specific security concern or contacting us with questions—only after similar bans were introduced in the EU and the U.S.,” she wrote in a statement to The Globe and Mail Monday.

The spokesperson said the government’s decision will only serve to “prevent officials from reaching the public on a platform loved by millions of Canadians.”

The federal government’s decision to ban TikTok from official mobile devices was first reported by the National Post on Monday. As reported by that outlet, a note sent to Global Affairs Canada’s employees on Monday said a review of the app’s behaviour found that TikTok’s “data collection methods may leave users vulnerable to cyber attacks.”

