Politics

Tim Houston to be sworn in as Nova Scotia’s new premier

Halifax
The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia premier-designate Tim Houston, right, meets with Lt.-Gov. Arthur LeBlanc at Government House in Halifax on Aug. 19.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia will welcome a new premier into office later today.

Tim Houston is also set to name the members of his cabinet as he ushers in a new era in provincial politics.

Houston led his Progressive Conservatives to a surprise win in the Aug. 17 provincial election, toppling Iain Rankin’s Liberals and securing a majority mandate.

He won by a wide margin after focusing his campaign on improving health care.

Houston will name his cabinet during a ceremony at the Halifax Convention Centre at 2:30 p.m. local time.

Members of the legislative assembly were sworn in Monday during a ceremony at Province House.

