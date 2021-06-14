Time to ‘sound the alarm’ over budget bill, Freeland says, as Liberal and Bloc MPs vote to limit debate

The Liberal government moved Monday to shut down debate over its budget bill as Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says it is time to “sound the alarm” over the fact that Parliament has yet to approve the legislation.

With just a handful of sitting days remaining before the summer recess, Ms. Freeland warned that some pandemic support programs will expire at the end of the month unless they are extended via approval of C-30, the budget bill.

The motion to limit debate on the budget legislation to no more than 10 additional hours of discussion triggered a half-hour question period followed by a vote, which passed 184 to 144 Monday afternoon. Bloc Québécois MPs voted with the Liberals, while Conservative and NDP MPs voted against the time allocation motion.

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Freeland and Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez held a news conference Monday prior to the vote urging the minority Parliament to pass four key bills before the House is scheduled to rise on June 23.

Mr. Rodriguez accused the Conservatives of filibustering the government’s agenda in the minority Parliament and urged the other parties to support procedural moves that will shut down debate on some bills, including the budget bill, so they can be approved before the summer recess.

“The Conservatives are jamming the Parliament,” he said. “To the other progressive parties, I’m saying, guys, let’s work together.”

The two ministers insisted the government bills are urgent and rejected suggestions that the Liberals are attempting to clear the legislative agenda ahead of a fall election.

“We don’t want an election. We want legislation,” Mr. Rodriguez said.

Ms. Freeland, who spoke from her attic where she is isolating from her family after returning from the G7, said it’s particularly important for the budget bill to pass before parliament breaks next week for the summer.

“Now is the time to sound the alarm,” she said. “This is no ordinary budget – this is the budget that Canadians need to finish the fight against COVID and to come roaring back from the COVID recession.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Freeland said that pandemic support measures are at stake, such as the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, which is set to expire this month. The government’s budget bill would extend the wage subsidy until September 25.

In addition to the budget bill, Mr. Rodriguez also identified three other bills as government priorities. These include Bill C-6, which adds conversion therapy to the Criminal Code; Bill C-10, which updates the Broadcasting Act; and Bill C-12, which would set national targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The Conservatives are strongly opposed to Bill C-10, which wrapped up a review in committee on Friday following procedural limits on debate that were approved by Liberal and Bloc Québécois MPs. That bill, which received many amendments in committee, now requires approval at report stage and third reading before it can be sent to the Senate for a final review.

This is the second time in a week that Mr. Rodriguez has held a news conference urging other parties to support procedural moves to shut down debate on certain bills.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole told reporters Monday that his party is concerned that C-10 will curtail freedom of expression online. The bill is strongly supported by Canada’s arts community, but Mr. O’Toole said the government’s bill is not the right approach.

“I think we can put everyone on a level playing field without harming freedom of expression. As a government, we will find a proper balance to ensure our creators are protected without attacking freedom of expression,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. O’Toole said the Liberal government is to blame for the fact that government bills are being rushed through Parliament ahead of the summer recess.

– With files from Ian Bailey

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.