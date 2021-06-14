Time to ‘sound the alarm’ over budget bill, Freeland says, as Liberal and Bloc MPs vote to limit debate

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Time to ‘sound the alarm’ over budget bill, Freeland says, as Liberal and Bloc MPs vote to limit debate

Bill Curry and Menaka Raman-Wilms
Ottawa
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Liberal government moved Monday to shut down debate over its budget bill as Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says it is time to “sound the alarm” over the fact that Parliament has yet to approve the legislation.

With just a handful of sitting days remaining before the summer recess, Ms. Freeland warned that some pandemic support programs will expire at the end of the month unless they are extended via approval of C-30, the budget bill.

The motion to limit debate on the budget legislation to no more than 10 additional hours of discussion triggered a half-hour question period followed by a vote, which passed 184 to 144 Monday afternoon. Bloc Québécois MPs voted with the Liberals, while Conservative and NDP MPs voted against the time allocation motion.

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Freeland and Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez held a news conference Monday prior to the vote urging the minority Parliament to pass four key bills before the House is scheduled to rise on June 23.

Mr. Rodriguez accused the Conservatives of filibustering the government’s agenda in the minority Parliament and urged the other parties to support procedural moves that will shut down debate on some bills, including the budget bill, so they can be approved before the summer recess.

“The Conservatives are jamming the Parliament,” he said. “To the other progressive parties, I’m saying, guys, let’s work together.”

The two ministers insisted the government bills are urgent and rejected suggestions that the Liberals are attempting to clear the legislative agenda ahead of a fall election.

“We don’t want an election. We want legislation,” Mr. Rodriguez said.

Ms. Freeland, who spoke from her attic where she is isolating from her family after returning from the G7, said it’s particularly important for the budget bill to pass before parliament breaks next week for the summer.

“Now is the time to sound the alarm,” she said. “This is no ordinary budget – this is the budget that Canadians need to finish the fight against COVID and to come roaring back from the COVID recession.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Freeland said that pandemic support measures are at stake, such as the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, which is set to expire this month. The government’s budget bill would extend the wage subsidy until September 25.

In addition to the budget bill, Mr. Rodriguez also identified three other bills as government priorities. These include Bill C-6, which adds conversion therapy to the Criminal Code; Bill C-10, which updates the Broadcasting Act; and Bill C-12, which would set national targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The Conservatives are strongly opposed to Bill C-10, which wrapped up a review in committee on Friday following procedural limits on debate that were approved by Liberal and Bloc Québécois MPs. That bill, which received many amendments in committee, now requires approval at report stage and third reading before it can be sent to the Senate for a final review.

This is the second time in a week that Mr. Rodriguez has held a news conference urging other parties to support procedural moves to shut down debate on certain bills.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole told reporters Monday that his party is concerned that C-10 will curtail freedom of expression online. The bill is strongly supported by Canada’s arts community, but Mr. O’Toole said the government’s bill is not the right approach.

“I think we can put everyone on a level playing field without harming freedom of expression. As a government, we will find a proper balance to ensure our creators are protected without attacking freedom of expression,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. O’Toole said the Liberal government is to blame for the fact that government bills are being rushed through Parliament ahead of the summer recess.

– With files from Ian Bailey

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies