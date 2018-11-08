Tony Clement admits to multiple acts of infidelity

Tony Clement, an MP who resigned from the Conservative caucus this week, said the blackmail attempt he admitted to on Tuesday was actually the second extortion attempt he had faced this year in relation to his sexual indiscretions.

In a letter to his constituents on Thursday, which was posted on his website, Mr. Clement said: “During a period of personal difficulty and weakness I engaged in inappropriate exchanges that crossed lines that should never have been crossed. These exchanges led to acts of infidelity.”

Mr. Clement said in the letter that he referred the first blackmail attempt to the Ontario Provincial Police some months ago.

“One inappropriate exchange led to a woman being offered money by an anonymous social-media account in exchange for the disclosure of intimate and personal information. I immediately reported this personal matter to the OPP last summer,” Mr. Clement said.

On Tuesday, Mr. Clement resigned from his parliamentary committee and critic roles after stating that he had faced an extortion attempt in relation to his sending sexually explicit images and video of himself to a person who he thought was a consenting woman.

In his letter on Thursday, Mr. Clement added that he now believes he was, in fact, dealing with someone located in another country.

“Mostly recently, another inappropriate exchange led to foreign actors attempting to use my indiscretion for financial extortion which, without hesitation or second thought, I immediately reported to the RCMP. While these exchanges were entirely consensual and mutual, they were absolutely wrong and should never have occurred,” Mr. Clement said.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer obtained Mr. Clement’s resignation on Wednesday once he learned about numerous complaints from women about Mr. Clement’s behaviour on social media.

“I took him at his word that this was an isolated incident," Mr. Scheer said, referring to his discussions with Mr. Clement earlier this week. "Since then, there have been numerous reports of other incidents, allegations. In that respect, I have asked Tony to resign from caucus so that he can respond to these allegations,” Mr. Scheer added.

There is no evidence that the second extortion attempt against Mr. Clement was politically motivated.

Two federal security sources said that there are no indications at this point that Mr. Clement was preyed upon in relation to his work on the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians, whose members have access to highly classified material as part of their oversight of Canada’s security agencies.

Instead, Mr. Clement was likely the victim of an individual or group that baited him for financial profit, said the two sources to whom The Globe and Mail granted anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

“I’ve let down myself, my family, my friends and supporters, my community, my work colleagues, and my staff; basically everyone I care about and who care about me,” Mr. Clement said in his letter. “Pride and vanity got the better of me, and shame held me back from getting back to the path of good. I apologize to the women with whom the exchanges occurred, and I also apologize to anyone else who felt in any way that I crossed online boundaries that made them feel uncomfortable, even without my knowing. I am deeply sorry."

He added: "In particular, I have failed the most important person in my life, my wife who has been with me through the many ups and downs of public service. "