Top public servant defends talks with Wilson-Raybould on SNC-Lavalin settlement as 'lawful advocacy’

Open this photo in gallery Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick waits to testify before the House of Commons justice committee in Ottawa on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. CHRIS WATTIE/Reuters

Canada’s top public servant has confirmed Jody Wilson-Raybould was unwilling to negotiate an out-of-court settlement with SNC-Lavalin despite efforts by the Trudeau government to help the company avoid criminal prosecution on charges of bribery and corruption.

Michael Wernick, the Clerk of the Privy Council, spoke to the House of Commons Justice Committee Thursday about the events that led to The Globe and Mail reporting Feb. 7 that pressure was applied to Ms. Wilson-Raybould to shelve the prosecution of Montreal-based SNC-Lavalin.

Mr. Wernick told MPs that he believes the former justice minister and attorney-general will raise concerns about three conversations between senior government officials and her, and her staff, on the possibility of granting a deferred prosecution to the Montreal engineering giant.

“I predict the former attorney general will express concern to this committee about three events. The first is the meeting with the Prime Minister,” he said.

“The second is a conversation between the prime minister’s office staff and her former chief of staff when she was minister of justice on Dec 18. And the third is a conversation that I had with her in the afternoon of Dec. 19.”

Mr. Wernick said Ms. Wilson-Raybould will offer the Justice Committee her interpretation of how she “perceives those conversations” when she appears next week, but he denied any suggestion that there was undue pressure applied to her or her staff.

“I can tell you my view very firmly is that they were entirely appropriate lawful, legal and I am prepared to submit to the judgement of the ethics commissioner,” he said.

Mr. Wernick said he was in a Sept. 17 meeting with Ms. Wilson-Raybould and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when the issue of SNC-Lavalin was raised. Two weeks earlier, the director of Public Prosecution Service of Canada, Kathleen Roussel, informed the company she intended to proceed with prosecution. The only remaining question at hand on Sept. 17 was whether to override Ms. Roussel.

The Prime Minister has raised concerns about the impact of a conviction on the company.

In this mid-September meeting, Mr. Wernick recounted, Ms Wilson-Raybould said she would not consider directing Ms. Roussel to enter into negotiations with the SNC-Lavalin.

“She advised the Prime Minister of her view that a deferred prosecution agreement was not a good course and she had no intention of intervening and indeed she never has intervened.” Mr. Wernick said.

He said he telephoned the minister Dec. 19. The privy council clerk told MPs that there was real concern within and outside government about the potential job losses and the economic impact of an SNC-Lavalin prosecution – an issue he raised directly with her in that December conversation.

“I conveyed to her that a lot of her colleagues and the Prime Minister were quite anxious about what they were hearing and reading in the business press about the future of the company, the options that were being openly discussed in the business press about the company moving or closing,” he said. “So I can tell you with complete assurance that my view of those conversations were within the boundaries of what is lawful and appropriate. I was informing the minister of context. She may have another view of the conversation but that is something that the ethics commissioner can sort out."

Mr. Wernick also flagged a third conversation that he said took place December 18 between Prime Minister’s Office staff and the former chief of staff to Ms. Wilson Raybould, who at that time was Jessica Prince.

The Privy Council clerk stressed that the controversy should be left in the hands of Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion who has launched an inquiry.

“If you boil it down for Canadians as to what is going on here with the facts that we have and all the facts that we know … we are discussing lawful advocacy that the minister take a lawful decision which in the end she did not take.”