 Skip to main content

Politics Tories best Liberals with record $8.5-million in second-quarter fundraising

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Tories best Liberals with record $8.5-million in second-quarter fundraising

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Liberals and the Conservatives are both boasting of record-breaking fundraising results this spring, with each party pointing to a different measure of success.

Newly released figures from Elections Canada show the Conservative Party of Canada raised just over $8.5 million in the second quarter of this year, which came from about 53,000 donors.

The party says that breaks the previous second-quarter record, which the Conservatives set in 2011.

Story continues below advertisement

The Liberals, meanwhile, say the $5 million they raised came from just over 41,500 contributors from April 1 to June 30, which the party calls its best-ever second quarter when it comes to the number of donors.

The NDP, meanwhile, was bested by the Greens when it comes to second-quarter fundraising totals.

The Greens raised nearly $1.44 million from about 14,600 donors and the NDP raised just over $1.43 million from about 14,900 contributors.

The numbers came as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tested out his campaign message Wednesday on a friendly crowd of Liberal candidates, gathered to prepare for the coming election.

The choice is clear, he told his team, as he characterized the coming battle as one between Conservative cuts and Liberal investments in improving the lives of middle-class Canadians.

He also compared Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer to Ontario Premier Doug Ford, as well as former prime minister Stephen Harper, even as he claimed his campaign would not stoop to personal attacks.

“The middle-class can’t afford another Doug Ford,” he said, “and it’s up to every single person in this room to make that case by sharing our positive, ambitious vision for the future.”

Story continues below advertisement

Some 200 Liberal candidates – out of 230 nominated so far – are attending training sessions in Ottawa this week, where they are learning about everything from how to canvas voters to how to tell their personal stories.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, meanwhile, spent the day in Kenora, Ont., where Rudy Turtle, the prominent chief of Grassy Narrows First Nation, will be running under the New Democrat banner.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter