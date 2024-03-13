The federal Conservatives say they will force votes in the House of Commons next week opposing plans by the government to increase the price on carbon.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre committed to a strategy of multiple votes in a statement on Wednesday, but did not elaborate on specific plans.

But the Conservatives have a pair of opposition days that would allow them to bring forward the two votes on motions and a platform to express their concerns.

The Commons has been on a break for the last two weeks, but MPs will return Monday for a week before taking the following two weeks off.

“Next week, Liberal and NDP MPs will have multiple opportunities to listen to Canadians and vote with Common Sense Conservatives to spike the April Fools’ hike,” Mr. Poilievre said in a statement.

The federal carbon price is set to go up by $15 on April 1, from $65 to $80 per tonne. The federal charge is applied in all provinces except British Columbia and Quebec, which have their own provincial carbon-pricing systems.

As part of their agenda advancing affordability issues, the Conservatives have been arguing to “axe the tax,” in general, as well as scrap the April 1 increase.

Seven premiers, including Andrew Furey of Newfoundland and Labrador, the only remaining Liberal premier in Canada, are opposed to the pricing increase.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended his carbon-pricing policy, noting it was designed to make the case to companies to invest in reducing their carbon emissions and save energy.

During a news conference in Calgary, he also highlighted the rebates Canadians are receiving because of the policy.

In provinces subject to the federal carbon price, residents get costs returned to them in quarterly rebates. Once the rebate is factored in, the Liberals say the majority of households get more back than they pay.

Mr. Trudeau noted that an Alberta family of four will receive $1,800 over the coming year, more than the average family will pay with carbon pricing.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who met Mr. Trudeau Wednesday, was critical of the federal policy.

She said the tax is too high, and it was time for the public to join the campaign against it. “I think this would be the time for people to call the federal government, call their MPs and put some pressure on them,” she told a news conference in Calgary.

Ms. Smith cited the opposition of premiers and their calls for a pause in the increase. “I’m hoping the Prime Minister will listen to that,” she said.

Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon said in a statement that “Poilievre’s antics will not stop this government from standing up for Canadian families and that includes making sure they continue to receive the Canada Carbon Rebate.”

Last year the Conservatives put forward thousands of amendments to force all-night, round-the-clock voting against the Liberals carbon-pricing regime, urging the Liberals to agree to their demand “to take the tax off farmers, First Nations and families.” The Liberals declined to do so.