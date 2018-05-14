Tories to file complaint over allegations of ‘thuggish’ behaviour by Morneau’s office to silence insurance group

Open this photo in gallery Finance Minister Bill Morneau delivers a speech at the federal Liberal national convention in Halifax on April 21, 2018. Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

The Conservatives will be filing a formal complaint over allegations that Bill Morneau’s office engaged in “thuggish” behaviour to silence an insurance group that was critical of new banking legislation.

The Globe and Mail reported on Monday that the Canadian Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (CAMIC) received two angry phone calls from a senior aide to the Finance Minister objecting to their criticism of new banking provisions in the latest omnibus budget bill.

The association said they were told to stop raising their concerns with MPs and Senators and urged not to appear before committees.

Story continues below advertisement

The 556-page budget bill adds new language to the Bank Act’s financial-technology section related to the use of customer data and business relationships with financial-technology firms – or fintechs – that may not be federally regulated.

Supporters of the highly-technical provisions say they simply modernize legislative language to reflect current technology, but critics warn they open new avenues for banks to sell their customers’ data.

Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre said he will be asking House of Commons Speaker Geoff Regan to rule on the issue when the House of Commons resumes next week.

“This thuggish behaviour is a threat to the privileges of Parliament that are needed to expose the truth,” Mr. Poilievre said in an interview. “When the minister’s office calls an industry group it regulates and says ‘shut up or else,’ MPs can’t get the information they need to judge the bill.”

Should the Speaker agree that a violation may have occurred, a Commons committee would normally be asked to conduct an investigation.

NDP finance critic Peter Julian said the actions of the minister’s office were “outrageous” and that his party is preparing to introduce amendments to the banking sections of the budget bill.

“I think it shows how arrogant this government is becoming,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The minister’s office acknowledges that two “frank and direct” phone calls took place but strongly denies ever telling the insurance group to stop talking with MPs or Senators. The minister’s office said the calls were to express disagreement with their interpretation of the provisions in the bill.

Daniel Lauzon, a spokesman for Mr. Morneau, said the Liberals are more open than the previous government when it comes to talking with stakeholders about public policy.

“We make every effort to address their concerns and discuss our government’s approach and position,” he said on Monday.

Debate on the substance of the issue is expected to continue next week when the Senate banking committee hears from Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien. The commissioner’s office declined to comment on Monday, explaining that Mr. Therrien will make his views known then.

Several other industry groups in the banking and insurance field have indicated that they do not share the concerns of CAMIC.

The Canadian Bankers Association told Senators it was “very pleased” with the changes. The CBA and the Finance Department have said the changes are aimed at allowing banks to invest in fintechs that may have other business lines in addition to financial services.

Story continues below advertisement

“At no point can [banks and other federally regulated financial institutions] share individual customer data without consent,” CBA spokesman Aaron Boles said on Monday.

Officials with the Insurance Bureau of Canada and the Insurance Brokers Association of Canada told The Globe on Monday that they accept the Finance Department’s assurances that any policy concerns can be addressed later through regulation.

Both organizations also said they have had positive relations with the minister’s office and have not had bad experiences dealing with Ian Foucher, the Liberal aide who called the CAMIC representatives.