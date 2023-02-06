The Official Opposition Conservatives are staying mum on whether they support injecting billions more into Canada’s health-care systems and won’t say whether they would uphold a new health accord negotiated between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the premiers.

Mr. Trudeau will gather with his provincial and territorial counterparts in Ottawa on Tuesday, where he is expected to offer the premiers a “large sum of money” that will go toward an increase to the base funding sent through the Canada Health Transfer and separate bilateral deals that will target key areas, like primary care.

The proposal is a response to demands from the provinces to dramatically raise the federal share of health care budgets, in an attempt to shore up systems that the federal government has acknowledged are not working.

For more than two years, the premiers have been asking for an immediate, no-strings attached increase to the health transfer to bring the federal share of health care funding to 35 per cent. That would have meant a $28-billion increase.

Heading into Tuesday’s talks, sources tell The Globe and Mail that the deal offered by Ottawa is not expected to fully meet premiers’ demands but is expected to be enough to bring premiers onside. The Globe is not identifying the officials, who were not authorized to discuss the private negotiations.

The Globe also reported on Sunday that in return for the increased federal funding, Mr. Trudeau will expect a pledge from his counterparts that none of the new money will be redirected to non-health care spending, and that the provinces and territories will not reduce their contributions to medicare.

Mr. Trudeau’s government has not shared specific funding numbers with the premiers ahead of the meeting. Speaking to reporters briefly on Parliament Hill on Monday, the Prime Minister said he is focused on improving the results and outcomes in Canada’s health care systems.

“We will be there putting more money on the table,” Mr. Trudeau said, adding that his government’s agreements with the premiers will be flexible, recognizing that provinces have “different needs and different priorities.”

His government has promised to negotiate a long-term health care funding deal, meaning it will stretch beyond his current mandate in office. Across the aisle in the House of Commons there is a stark divide among opposition parties on the way forward.

The Conservatives have repeatedly declined to disclose whether or how much they believe federal funding for health care should increase. On Monday, Conservative MP Garnett Genuis said his party would put forward its position on health-care funding when it releases a policy platform.

“Justin Trudeau is going to talk about throwing money at problems. We’re going to have to be pressing to see if there are actual solutions to the challenges our country faces,” Mr. Genuis said.

He wouldn’t comment on whether, if the Conservatives were to form government, his party would uphold the deal Mr. Trudeau is negotiating with premiers.

Mr. Genuis said the party wants to address issues like recognizing credentials for foreign-trained medical professionals.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party believes the federal government should raise the health-care transfer even higher than what the premiers are asking for, so that Ottawa covers 50 per cent of health costs.

Mr. Singh said such a dramatic increase shouldn’t happen immediately but did not explain what time frame he thought was reasonable. “We want to achieve a balance where the federal government returns to being a real partner in delivering health care,” he said.

The premiers and federal government don’t agree on how much Ottawa covers of current health-care costs. The provinces and territories say Ottawa pays about 22 per cent of costs but the federal government disputes that, saying that assessment fails to acknowledge that Ottawa also ceded tax points so that provinces would have more direct tax revenue for health care.

Mr. Singh said he agrees with the premiers that the federal government only funds 22 cents on the dollar.

The NDP believes that any new federal funding should come with strict conditions that it not go toward for-profit, private health-care delivery within the public system.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet said he believes that there should be no conditions on the federal money and that Ottawa should leave the running of health care systems to the provinces, who have jurisdiction over such matters.

Mr. Blanchet’s position is that Ottawa should meet the funding demands of the premiers and increase the Canada Health Transfer so that it covers 35 per cent of provincial and territorial health-care budgets.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland was circumspect when asked at an event Windsor Monday about what sum of federal money would be on the table and whether funding for the federal health transfer will be included in the upcoming federal budget or in next year’s budget.

“I am certainly not going steal the Prime Minister’s thunder ahead of that [first ministers] meeting,” she told reporters. “We recognize that there do need to be investments in our health-care system. We committed to that in our campaign platform and we will meet those commitments.”

More to come.

