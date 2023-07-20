Open this photo in gallery: Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, left, and Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, speak at a press conference regarding proposals for the high-frequency rail project in Montreal on July 20, 2023.Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press

Ottawa has released a short-list of private-sector bidders to build a dedicated high frequency passenger rail line between Quebec City and Toronto, which the federal Transport Minister said could include high-speed service and launch in the mid-2030s.

Speaking at a news conference at Montreal’s downtown train station on Thursday, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra and Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez said it was too early to discuss the potential cost of the proposed system, which would be one of the largest infrastructure projects in Canadian history.

The project would improve travel times by creating dedicated passenger rail lines that are separate from freight traffic. Most of the track currently used by VIA Rail in Quebec and Ontario is owned by Canadian National Railway, and freight trains are given priority, often forcing passenger trains to pull off to the side during trips. The freight traffic also significantly limits the frequency of passenger trips that VIA Rail can offer.

“High frequency rail will give Canadians a world class passenger rail transportation system between Quebec City and Toronto. Shorter journey times could also mean using high speed segments,” said Mr. Alghabra.

The ministers said the three finalists will be asked to present two options: one based on the original plan of high frequency rail using traditional passenger trains with travel speeds of about 200 kilometers an hour and a second option that includes trains running at higher speeds.

High speed trains in Europe can travel at speeds of up to 300 kilometers an hour.

Mr. Alghabra said four consortiums submitted bids through a request for qualifications process that was launched in February. The top three have been selected to move ahead in a request for proposals process that will end in the summer of 2024 when a finalist is selected. The government will then negotiate with the winning consortium on a more detailed construction plan.

The three finalist consortiums include Cadence, which is made up of CDPQ Infra, the infrastructure division of Quebec’s pension fund, SNC-Lavalin, Systra Canada and Keolis Canada.

“Cadence intends to submit a high-quality proposal during the next phase of this procurement process for this fundamental Canadian project,” the group said in a statement.

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec has led Montreal’s new 67-kilometre REM commuter rail line project, a section of which is scheduled to open on July 31.

Another consortium is called Intercity Rail Developers, which includes Intercity Development Partners, EllisDon Capital, Kilmer Transportation, First Rail Holdings, Jacobs, Hatch and CIMA+.

A third group is called QConnxiON Rail Partners. That consortium involves Fengate, John Laing, Bechtel, WSP Canada and Deutsche Bahn.

Mr. Rodriguez said the government will consider speed and cost when evaluating the proposals.

“We want the best we can get for the best price,” he said.

Mr. Alghabra has previously speculated that the HFR project could cost between $6-billion and $12-billion, but that was before he began expressing a clear openness toward high speed rail.

While high speed rail is common in Europe and Asia, previous proposals for high speed rail in Canada have been studied and rejected over cost concerns.

A high speed rail line aimed at connecting San Francisco to Los Angeles has been under construction for years and is facing massive cost overruns. The project began with a US$9-billion bond, but is now estimated to cost between US$88-billion and US$128-billion.

Recently announced federal infrastructure funds in the U.S. have revived proposals for high speed rail in several regions of the country.