Toronto to get $203M, Vancouver and Montreal to split about $108M more under city-specific housing plan

Part of downtown Toronto is seen in an undated file photo.

Toronto will receive $203.3-million to quickly develop new affordable housing – part of the federal government’s plan to build 3,000 new units across the country.

The Rapid Housing Initiative will dedicate half of its $1-billion in program funding to 15 of Canada’s largest cities, with Toronto receiving the largest transfer. Montreal will receive $56.8-million, and Vancouver will get $51.6-million.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Families, Children and Social Development Minister Ahmed Hussen made the announcement Tuesday in Ottawa.

The remaining $500-million will be allotted to a project stream based on applications from provinces, territories, municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations and non-profit groups.

According to the announcement, the program will focus on building new modular multi-unit rentals as well as converting non-residential buildings into affordable multi-residential homes.

The announcement provides new details about a pledge made in last month’s Throne Speech. That document said the government would add to its 2017 National Housing Strategy by “increasing investments to rapid housing in the short term, and partnering with not-for-profits and co-ops in the mid- to long-term.” The government later said the Rapid Housing Initiative would be run by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

Federation of Canadian Municipalities president Garth Frizzell said in a statement that the plan marks “real, measurable progress” toward ending chronic homelessness.

The plan has also earmarked $31.9-million for Ottawa; $30.4-million for Peel Region; $24.6-million for Calgary; $17.3-million for Edmonton; $16.4-million for Surrey; $13.1-million for B.C.'s Capital Regional District; $12.5-million for Winnipeg; $10.8-million for Hamilton; $8.7-million for Halifax; $7.5-million for London; and $7.1-million for Quebec City.

Last month, Toronto Mayor John Tory called on Ottawa and the province to support a municipal plan that would build 3,000 permanent housing units for the homeless in Toronto alone.

