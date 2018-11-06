Tory MP Tony Clement resigns from caucus duties after sharing sexually explicit images

Conservative MP Tony Clement has resigned from his duties in caucus and says he is the victim of financial extortion after sharing sexually explicit images and a video with someone he believed was a consenting woman.

Mr. Clement, a former leadership contender who served as the party’s justice critic, said in a statement released on Tuesday that he has resigned from his House of Commons committees and his critic role for exercising "very poor judgment."

“Over the last three weeks, I have shared sexually explicit images and a video of myself to someone who I believed was a consenting female recipient. The recipient was, in fact, an individual or party who targeted me for the purpose of financial extortion,” Mr. Clement said in the statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“The RCMP are currently investigating the matter to determine the identity of the party responsible for the extortion attempt.”

Mr. Clement, the MP for Parry Sound-Muskoka, asked for privacy for himself and his family.

“I recognize now that I have gone down a wrong path and have exercised very poor judgment. First and foremost, I apologize to my family for the needless pain and humiliation my actions have caused. I also apologize to my colleagues and my constituents for letting them down,” he said in the statement.

“I am committed to seeking the help and treatment I need in my personal life to make sure this will not happen again while also continuing to discharge my duties as a member of Parliament.”

In a statement, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said deputy leader Lisa Raitt will take over Mr. Clement’s role as justice critic in the shadow cabinet.

“While I’m greatly disappointed with Mr. Clement’s actions, I am encouraged that he has decided to seek help and I wish him all the best in doing so,” Mr. Scheer said.