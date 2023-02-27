Left to right is Oshawa MP Colin Carrie, Haldimand-Norfolk MP Leslyn Lewis, Christine Anderson and Niagara West MP Dean Allison.Handout

The people who arranged a lunchtime meeting between three Conservative MPs and controversial far-right German politician Christine Anderson are disputing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s claim that the Canadian legislators went into the gathering with no knowledge of Ms. Anderson’s views.

The two organizers of the meeting, Stacey Kauder and Bethan Nodwell, also say Mr. Poilievre has shown a lack of respect for the many Canadians who turned out for the other events they arranged with Ms. Anderson, which included speaking engagements in several Canadian cities last week.

Ms. Anderson sits in the European Parliament as a member of Alternative for Germany, a right-wing populist party that has espoused anti-immigrant views and has at times trivialized the Nazi dictatorship and the Holocaust.

Ms. Kauder and Ms. Nodwell said in a statement on Monday that the purpose of the Feb. 21 lunch in Toronto was to allow the three MPs to speak with Ms. Anderson about COVID-19 mandates and their impacts on Canadians and Germans.

They added that the MPs were aware of Ms. Anderson’s opposition to those mandates, and her opposition to the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. When Mr. Trudeau made a speech to the European Parliament in March, 2022, Ms. Anderson denounced him for his policies and leadership during the pandemic.

“Those were the views and focus of the luncheon,” the statement said. “We received gratitude and thanks from all persons who attended the lunch. It was meant to be fun and enjoyable and those goals were achieved.”

In an interview, Ms. Kauder said the lunch ran for about three hours.

Asked if she and Ms. Nodwell are associated with any specific organization, Ms. Kauder said that they are supporters of Ms. Anderson who arranged her tour of Canada.

The three Conservative parliamentarians who met Ms. Anderson are Haldimand-Norfolk MP Leslyn Lewis, Oshawa MP Colin Carrie and Niagara West MP Dean Allison. The gathering has caused alarm among Jewish groups and others concerned about Ms. Anderson’s party, also known as Alternative fur Deutschland, or AfD.

Speaking for his MPs, Mr. Poilievre said in a statement last week that they went into the meeting without knowing much about Ms. Anderson.

“The MPs were not aware of this visiting Member of the European Parliament’s opinions, and they regret meeting with her,” the Conservative Leader said.

“Frankly, it would be better if Anderson never visited Canada in the first place. She and her racist, hateful views are not welcome here.”

In their statement, Ms. Kauder and Ms. Nodwell said the Conservative Leader has wronged the many Canadians who came out to see Ms. Anderson during her other events last week.

“He insulted the thousands who came out to see her to thank her for her convictions during the pandemic and show her Canadian hospitality and warmth,” they said.

“Instead of Justin Trudeau being the arbitrator of what can and can’t be said amongst Canadians, now Pierre has asserted himself into the role of censorship czar.”

In a tweet posted after the meeting, Mr. Carrie said he profoundly regretted attending without having sought the input of his staff or vetting the person he was meeting with.

In a statement on Monday, he said he had nothing to add on the matter.

Mr. Allison and Ms. Lewis did not respond to requests for comment. Neither did Mr. Poilievre’s office.

