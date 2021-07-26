 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Politics

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Tory riding associations’ net assets larger than other parties

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Conservative leader Erin O'Toole holds a press conference in Ottawa on June 29.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

An in-depth analysis by The Canadian Press of federal parties’ financing at the grassroots level shows Conservative candidates’ riding-based war chests are flush with cash, dramatically outpacing their political rivals.

A review of the most recent financial statements filed by riding associations to Elections Canada show that Conservative associations have, on average, just under $61,000 in net assets, almost $25,000 more than the ruling Liberals whose associations on average had $36,250 in net assets at the end of 2020.

The figures were smaller for New Democrats and Greens whose riding associations had assets valued in the four-digit range – $7,123 and $6,240, respectively.

Story continues below advertisement

The figures are based on annual returns for the 2020 fiscal year filed by July 22 from parties represented in the House of Commons. In all, there were 150 Green associations, 234 NDP associations, 143 Liberal and 251 Conservatives included in the analysis.

Only 10 Bloc Quebecois associations had filed their returns with Elections Canada at the time of this analysis. The party only runs candidates in Quebec. The 10 associations with returns had on average $22,416 in net assets.

More returns are likely to trickle in over the coming weeks, such as Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole’s association in his riding of Durham, and Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet’s riding of Beloeil-Chambly.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s association in Papineau had just over $83,000 in net assets, while NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s association in Burnaby South had $61,435.

While the parties like to tout their fundraising prowess at the national level, a well-stocked riding association cannot only help fund local contests but also transfer money to other associations and the national campaign to help cover costs.

The riding associations themselves are the formal entities that can raise money in between campaigns, and may use some of that to promote a new or incumbent candidate locally before campaign spending limits come into play, said David Coletto of Abacus Data, who has studied the financing of riding associations.

How much they can raise depends on a variety of factors, including whether the party has a prominent MP or cabinet minister and local demographics, said Tom Flanagan, a former Conservative campaign adviser and now a retired University of Calgary politics professor.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is a lot of imbalance in fundraising and parties try to address it in various ways to move money around to where it is needed,” he said. “And like everything in politics, the processes are imperfect, but you do your best.”

The top-10 riding associations in the country were all Conservative in the analysis, with longtime MP Scott Reid’s association in the Ontario riding of Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston the most well-stocked with over $351,000 in net assets.

The top Liberal is Procurement Minister Anita Anand, whose riding association in Oakville had nearly $205,000 in net assets, which puts the association two spots shy of the top 10.

Green MP and former leader Elizabeth May has the most flush association in her party with Saanich-Gulf Islands (over $160,500) while Don Davies is the top New Democrat with his Vancouver Kingsway association holding just over $99,000 in net assets.

The associations with candidates that raise the most money are often the ones that least need it to win, Flanagan said.

Where the money is needed is in ridings where the parties believe they have a shot at winning, but little cash to make it happen, said Lori Turnbull, director of Dalhousie University’s school of public administration. Parties will move money around between associations to concentrate resources in contestable races, she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Spending by local associations in those ridings can have a small effect on election outcomes, Coletto said.

“It could matter, and especially in some of those close races,” he said. “But for the most part, most people don’t vote for the local candidate. They’re voting because of factors that are usually national or beyond even the national campaign.”

Essentially, riding associations have become more like fast-food franchises where what they dole out as far as messaging doesn’t often waver from what the national campaign has set out, Turnbull said.

Where it might waver is in ridings where parties don’t expect their pitch or their leader to resonate with voters, she said.

“They will concentrate resources or time and money on ridings that they think are more contestable,” she said. “That’s up to the party to decide whether something is worth giving it a shot.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies