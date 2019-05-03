 Skip to main content

Politics Trade pact with Europe could be hurt by climate-action infighting: Catherine McKenna

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna speaks in the Foyer of the House of Commons in Ottawa, May 3, 2019.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says domestic dithering about climate action could put France’s support for the Canada-Europe free-trade agreement at risk.

McKenna is on her way to France later today for a G7 environment ministers’ meeting, where protecting nature and weaning the world off its plastics habit are the key items on the agenda.

But she says her other task is to meet with French parliamentarians to reassure them Canada’s commitment to meeting its Paris Agreement targets is strong.

Last year the French Parliament indicated failing to meet Paris commitments could be used by France to suspend trade agreements.

The federal Liberals say they intend to meet their Paris agreement targets, although their existing plan, including a national carbon price, doesn’t yet get Canada all the way there.

McKenna has been very critical of the Conservative party for refusing to pledge to commit to meeting the Paris targets and of provincial conservative premiers who are challenging the carbon tax in court.

