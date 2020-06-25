Trudeau rejects calls to trade Meng for Kovrig and Spavor, saying it would put more Canadians at risk of arbitrary arrests

Open this photo in gallery Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou smiles as she leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, May 27, 2020. Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is flatly rejecting a fresh chorus of calls for Ottawa to intervene in the extradition case of high-profile Chinese tech executive Meng Wanzhou and send her home.

Proponents of better relations with China argue, among other things, that freeing Ms. Meng could prompt China to release two Canadians jailed in apparent retaliation for Canada’s December 2018 arrest of the Huawei Technologies executive on a U.S. extradition request. Beijing publicly suggested this week it’s open to a swap.

Mr. Trudeau however said that if his government intervened in Ms. Meng’s extradition case and sent her home that it would set a dangerous precedent.

Story continues below advertisement

“The bigger question is whether or not we want China or other countries to get the message that all they have to do to get leverage over the Canadian government is randomly arrest a couple of Canadians,” he said.

The prime minister said no Canadians would be safe when travelling around the world if Ottawa freed Ms. Meng. The Huawei executive is currently on bail in Vancouver fighting the U.S. extradition request. She is accused of bank fraud in connection with the violation of U.S. sanctions against Iran.

“We need to continue to be absolutely crystal clear that Canada has an independent judiciary and those processes will unfold independently of any political pressure – including by foreign governments,” he said.

He said Canada deplores what China has done “in arbitrarily detaining the two Michaels” and directly linking their cases with Ms. Meng.

But, he said, it’s very important for Canada to show foreign countries that “randomly arresting Canadians doesn’t give you leverage over the government of Canada anywhere in the world.”

Open this photo in gallery FILE PHOTO: People hold signs calling for China to release Canadian detainees Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig during an extradition hearing for Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou at the B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo Lindsey Wasson/Reuters

Beijing locked up former diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor in December 2018 in apparent retaliation for Ms. Meng’s arrest in Canada. Earlier this month they were charged with espionage, a move that came just weeks after Ms. Meng failed in her first legal bid to extricate herself from the U.S. extradition case.

This week a group of prominent Canadians mounted a campaign to convince the Trudeau government to free Ms. Meng on the grounds that it could help repair damaged relations with China and might prompt Beijing to release Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor. This included the release of a letter pressing Ottawa to set her free and the circulation of a legal opinion arguing that Ottawa has clear legal authority to intervene in this extradition case.

Story continues below advertisement

Former Liberal justice minister Allan Rock and former Supreme Court judge Louise Arbour, citing a legal opinion from Brian Greenspan, a Toronto lawyer with decades of experience in extradition cases, said the federal government is wrong to claim it doesn't have the legal authority to intervene in the Meng extradition case.

They said the federal justice minister "may at any time withdraw" support from an extradition case, which triggers a court-ordered release of the extradition subject.

The letter signed by 19 mostly former politicians and officials from the Brian Mulroney and Jean Chretien eras as well as former NDP Leader Ed Broadbent urged the Prime Minister to free Ms. Meng.

“We contend the time is past due for the Minister [of Justice] to do just that: to end the Meng extradition proceedings and to bring the Two Michaels home,” they wrote. “That means unless the Minister acts now, the Row Michaels face indefinite confinement.”

Among the signatories were Derek Burney, a former chief of staff to Mr. Mulroney and his ambassador the U.S., as well as former foreign affairs minister Andre Ouellet in Mr. Chretien’s government.

Globe and Mail columnist Lawrence Martin reported Thursday that Mr. Chretien had once offered to be a special envoy to Beijing and had advocated rejecting the extradition request in exchange for the freedom of the two Michaels. Mr. Trudeau rejected the offer of the former prime minister, who has had business ties with China since he left office.

Story continues below advertisement

Wesley Wark, Professor Emeritus at the University of Toronto, said Mr. Rock and the other signatories have a well-meaning concern for the Kovrig and Spavor families and wish to get Canada-China relations back on an even keel, but he argued their position is not in the country’s national interest.

“That simply plays into Chinese hands in terms of the outlook that they maintain along that Canada is simply playing an American game and has every power available not to do that and I think reinforcing the Chinese official position is very unfortunate and very unhelpful to Canada and Canada’s interest,” he said.

Mr. Wark, who is a former member of the Prime Minister’s Advisory Council on National Security, wrote to Mr. Trudeau Wednesday to urge him to wait until the judicial process has been completed before deciding whether to send Ms. Meng to the U.S. or allow her to go back to China.

“I encourage you to rebut fully the claims advanced by those who engage in a policy of what must be regarded as appeasement of China,” he wrote. “Withdrawing the authority to proceed granted by the Justice Minister can only be done in a defensible manner when both legal concerns about the case and Canada’s national interest come into alignment.”

China suggests it will free Kovrig and Spavor if Canada allows Huawei executive Meng to return home

Ottawa has authority to free Meng Wanzhou now, former justice minister, Supreme Court justice say

The justice minister has the power to free Meng. That doesn’t mean he should

Shuvaloy Majumdar, a senior Munk Fellow at the Macdonald Laurier Institute, said there appears to be a coordinated domestic campaign to free Ms. Meng in a prisoner exchange that he warns undermines Canada’s standing in the world and emboldens Chinese bullying.

“It seems like this letter has, if anything, normalized the notion of China’s hostage diplomacy and, in itself, that is dangerous so I am glad that Prime Minister Trudeau rejected that notion outright,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Majumdar said Ms. Meng faces serious charges of bank fraud in the United States related to violations of U.S. sanctions, which the signatories seem to want to ignore.

“These are crimes that involve hundreds of millions of dollars, moving through front companies in Syria into Iran and they are crimes that Meng Wanzhou is allegedly a central actor,” he said

On Wednesday the Chinese government also suggested publicly that Canada setting Ms. Meng free could affect the fate of Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor.

China has repeatedly rejected suggestions there is any connection between Ms. Meng and the two men.

On Wednesday, however, a top spokesman for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs linked the two matters.

Zhao Lijian was commenting on reports in the Canadian media, including The Globe and Mail, of a legal opinion that says the federal government has the authority to intervene in Ms. Meng’s extradition case and set her free immediately.

Story continues below advertisement

“Such options are within the rule of law and could open up space for resolution to the situation of the two Canadians,” Mr. Zhao said, according to the official English translation of his remarks published by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.