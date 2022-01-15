NDP leader Alexa McDonough waves to supporters at a breakfast meeting in Toronto on May 27, 1997. McDonough, the former leader of both the Nova Scotia New Democrats and the federal New Democrats, has died at age 77.Moe Doiron/The Canadian Press

Former federal NDP leader Alexa McDonough has died in Halifax at the age of 77.

Her family confirms McDonough died Saturday after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.

McDonough became the first woman to lead a major political party in Canada when she was elected leader of the Nova Scotia New Democrats in 1980.

She became leader of the federal NDP in 1995 and served in the party’s top post until 2002.

Known to many across the country as simply “Alexa,” McDonough was a trail-blazing politician who paved the way for women in the field.

Her son Justin McDonough says his mother was a consensus builder who earned respect beyond partisan political lines.

