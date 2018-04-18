Trans Mountain, Trudeau and the B.C.-Alberta feud: A guide to the story so far

Latest news
- The B.C. government is threatening an injunction if Alberta uses new legal powers to choke oil supplies to the West Coast, the latest salvo in a feud between the provinces over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.
- On Tuesday, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley's government introduced Bill 12, legislation that would give it broad authority to regulate which companies take fossil fuels out of Alberta, and how they ship it. If the bill is passed, Alberta – which wants to ensure the Trans Mountain expansion is built – could use it to tighten its supply of oil and gasoline to B.C., which opposes the pipeline.
- One industry expert told The Globe and Mail that Bill 12 wouldn't have as apocalyptic an effect at the gas pump as some fear: If B.C. makes up for lost Alberta fossil fuels with foreign imports, the price of gas could go up by only about 10 cents a litre, Michael Ervin of the Kent Group said.
- Saskatchewan is siding with Alberta, with Premier Scott Moe promising Tuesday that upcoming legislation could mean less oil being shipped to British Columbia. “What we’re saying is if they [Alberta] turn off those taps, Saskatchewan won’t be here to fill those [B.C.] fuel tanks,” Mr. Moe said.
- The Trans Mountain dispute followed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to London on Wednesday, where environmental activists erected a fake pipeline around the Canadian High Commission labelled "Crudeau Oil." Mr. Trudeau was in London to meet with the Queen and his British counterpart, Theresa May.
What is Trans Mountain?
Pipeline basics: The Trans Mountain pipeline system has carried Alberta’s oil to the B.C. coast since 1953, and can currently carry about 300,000 barrels of oil per day. The pipeline is owned by the Texas-based company Kinder Morgan, which has been trying since 2012 to build a new pipeline along the existing one, boosting its capacity to 890,000 barrels a day. The $7.4-billion expansion project would thread about 1,000 kilometres of new pipe from Edmonton to Burnaby, B.C.
Edmonton
LEGEND
Existing pipeline-active
Existing pipeline-reactiv.
New pipeline
Proposed new line:
Heavy crude oil
Terminal
Adjacent pump stations
ALBERTA
Coast Mountains
BRITISH
COLUMBIA
Existing line:
Refined products,
synthetic crude oils
and light crude oil
Kamloops
Westridge
CANADA
Burnaby
Ferndale
UNITED STATES
Anacortes
THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCEs: KINDER MORGAN; ESRI
Has it been approved? The federal government gave Kinder Morgan the go-ahead for its pipeline expansion in 2016, while at the same time scuttling another planned Alberta-to-B.C. pipeline, Enbridge’s Northern Gateway. But not all First Nations along the Trans Mountain route have given consent to the expansion, and most oppose it, fearing an increased risk of oil spills and water pollution. The project isn’t a politically popular one in B.C. either: Vancouver-area residents worry that the extra marine traffic – a sevenfold increase in oil tankers in one of the world’s busiest ports – is a recipe for an Exxon Valdez-style disaster.
Is Kinder Morgan still building it? Hoping to force the province’s hand, Kinder Morgan announced on April 8 that it would suspend all “non-essential” spending on the project unless it can reach an agreement with the B.C. government by May 31. Without a deal, “it is difficult to conceive of any scenario in which we would proceed with the project,” Kinder Morgan CEO Steve Kean said.
Interactive: A visual guide to Trans Mountain's impact on tanker traffic
Who‘s for it, who’s against it
First Nations: While some Indigenous nations have signed agreements supporting Trans Mountain, many more are immovably opposed, arguing that the pipeline endangers their environmental rights and traditional lands. Indigenous protesters have vocally opposed the pipeline and warn that a Standing Rock-style confrontation could erupt if it goes ahead. Stewart Phillip, head of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, co-wrote an opinion piece for The Globe and Mail that said forcing the pipeline through would mean “setting Canada up for another catastrophic crisis on the same level as Oka.”
B.C.: Last year, B.C.’s NDP came to power in a coalition government with the Green Party, and promised to kill the Kinder Morgan project, which the previous Liberal government had approved. Premier John Horgan has said that, whether the expansion is built or not, B.C. will press for authority to block diluted bitumen from being shipped across the province by rail.
Alberta: Premier Rachel Notley’s political future depends on the Trans Mountain pipeline, whose revenues are essential to the NDP government’s plans to get back to balanced budgets. She’s said the province is willing to pick up the tab for Trans Mountain to make sure it goes ahead. Her government has also given itself new powers to restrict how fossil fuels are shipped out of the province, a potentially powerful weapon to tighten B.C.’s oil supply and put pressure on it to stop opposing Trans Mountain (more on that below).
Federal government: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised financial backing and legislation to make sure Trans Mountain goes ahead, but has so far made no progress in brokering a compromise between Ms. Notley and Mr. Horgan. “The Trans Mountain expansion is a vital strategic interest to Canada – it will be built,” Mr. Trudeau said after an April 15 meeting with the two leaders.
What’s at stake: Alberta-B.C. trade at a glance
Fossil fuels, and services related to their extraction, form a major part of trade between the western provinces. The dispute over Trans Mountain could have far-reaching effects on the price of gas, jet fuel and other products. But a catastrophic rise in prices is an improbable outcome, analyst Michael Ervin told The Globe and Mail: If Alberta starts throttling B.C.’s oil supply, gasoline supplies from the United States and Asia could make up the difference, likely producing a 10-cent-a-litre price increase, Mr. Ervin said.
INTERPROVINCIAL EXPORTS, B.C
AND ALBERTA, 2014
Goods and services, in millions of dollars
ALBERTA
Total exports: $73,610
B.C.
Total exports: $39,957
Alta.
$17,644
Ont.
$27,369
Ont.
$12,007
B.C.
$16,752
Sask.
$12,731
Que.
$4,157
Que.
$6,350
Sask.
$2,158
Man.
$5,356
Man.
$1,493
Atlantic
$1,529
Atlantic
$3,524
Territories
$1,527
Territories
$968
TOP 5 EXPORTS TO ALBERTA
TOP 5 EXPORTS TO B.C.
Natural gas
$2,277
Support services for
oil and gas extraction
(except exploration)
$2,088
Architectural,
engineering
and related services
$651
Diesel and
biodiesel fuels
$1,582
Conventional crude oil
$632
Conventional crude oil
$1,207
Prepared meals
$628
Gasoline
$1,161
Wholesale margins -
machinery, equipment
and supplies
$501
Fresh and frozen
beef and veal
$554
MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL
SOURCE: STATISTICS CANADA
INTERPROVINCIAL EXPORTS, B.C AND ALBERTA, 2014
Goods and services, in millions of dollars
ALBERTA
Total exports: $73,610
B.C.
Total exports: $39,957
Alta.
$17,644
Ont.
$27,369
Ont.
$12,007
B.C.
$16,752
Que.
$4,157
Sask.
$12,731
Sask.
$2,158
Que.
$6,350
Man.
$1,493
Man.
$5,356
Atlantic
$3,524
Atlantic
$1,529
Territories
$968
Territories
$1,527
TOP 5 EXPORTS TO ALBERTA
TOP 5 EXPORTS TO B.C.
Natural gas
$2,277
Support services for oil and gas
extraction (except exploration)
$2,088
Architectural, engineering
and related services
$651
Diesel and biodiesel fuels
$1,582
Conventional crude oil
$632
Conventional crude oil
$1,207
Prepared meals
$628
Gasoline
$1,161
Wholesale margins - machinery,
equipment and supplies
$501
Fresh and frozen beef and veal
$554
MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: STATISTICS CANADA
What Alberta can do to punish B.C.
On April 16, the Notley government introduced Bill 12, the Preserving Canada’s Economic Prosperity Act, which gives the province broad authority over how oil is shipped out of Alberta, and to where. If passed, the legislation would:
- Force companies to get a licence before exporting fossil fuels by pipeline, rail or truck
- Let the Energy Minister set maximum daily amounts of fossil fuels to be exported
- Let the Energy Minister decide whether export licences are in Alberta's best interests and maintain supply for provincial needs
- Fine companies up to $10-million a day, and individuals up to $1-million a day, if they break the new law
In theory, the province could use the new law in targeted ways that would tighten oil exports to B.C., driving up prices for fuel and other products.
What B.C. can do to punish Alberta
British Columbia has promised to seek an injunction against Alberta’s Bill 12, which B.C. Attorney-General David Eby has described both as an unconstitutional law and “a bluff” that Ms. Notley’s government was unlikely to ever use. But in the meantime, B.C. could find ways to retaliate with trade measures of its own, similar to how Alberta once temporarily barred imports of B.C. wine back in February over the Trans Mountain dispute.
Mr. Horgan’s government also wants a federal court reference to clarify what authority B.C. has to regulate transportation of bitumen through the province, but has said he’ll stand down if the court rules against him.
What’s at stake for Ottawa, and what it could do next
Indigenous issues: Mr. Trudeau’s government has repeatedly said Indigenous reconciliation is a priority, but the standoff with B.C. First Nations over pipelines is putting that rhetoric to the test.
Legal authority over energy: The Liberals have promised legislation soon to reassert that the federal government has authority over interprovincial pipelines. But that could have unintended backlashes in other provinces, like Quebec, whose political and regulatory roadblocks helped kill the Energy East pipeline.
Oil and big business: The Texas oil company has said it needs financial protection for shareholders if Trans Mountain is to go ahead. Mr. Trudeau has said his government is willing to chip in to ensure the pipeline is built. Finance Minister Bill Morneau is entering talks with Kinder Morgan and the Alberta government about Trans Mountain.
Climate change: Supporting Trans Mountain was Ottawa’s tradeoff to win Alberta’s support for a national carbon-pricing plan in 2017. Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna is concerned that the Trans Mountain feud imperils Alberta’s support for the climate plan. A climate plan without Alberta would be a fairly toothless one: The province accounted for 38 per cent of Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2015, the most recent year with available data.
What First Nations and their allies are doing
Court battles: Several Indigenous nations have launched legal challenges to the Trans Mountain project, vowing to take it to the Supreme Court if necessary. They cite 2014′s Tsilhqot’in decision by the Supreme Court of Canada, which expanded Indigenous people’s rights of approval over projects on their land.
Getting in the way: The Secwepemc Nation and Greenpeace have teamed up to build tiny homes in the Trans Mountain expansion’s path, borrowing a strategy from the Standing Rock Sioux people’s opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Protests in Burnaby: Scores of people, including federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, have been arrested since mid-March in protests at Kinder Morgan’s Burnaby Mountain terminal.
What happens if the pipeline isn’t built?
Business: Alberta’s oil and gas sector had high hopes for Trans Mountain after other major pipeline projects — Keystone XL, Northern Gateway and Energy East hit political and regulatory roadblocks in Canada and the United States. Now, what looks like a sure bet is a source of ongoing uncertainty, and oil-industry leaders and major Canadian banks have warned that it will make Canada look like a less attractive investing destination. Here’s a deeper look from The Globe’s Jeff Lewis, Kelly Cryderman and Shawn McCarthy about what might happen in the oil patch if Trans Mountain falls apart.
Politics: Both Ms. Notley and Mr. Trudeau are running for re-election in 2019. For Mr. Trudeau, the pipeline dispute between Alberta and B.C. is a test of national unity and his government’s varied commitments to the environment, Indigenous people and opening Canada’s natural resources to global markets. In Alberta, Jason Kenney and the United Conservative Party are ramping up pressure on the Notley and Trudeau governments to force through Trans Mountain no matter what, and failure to do so could weaken both leaders in the province in next year’s elections.
Compiled by Globe staff
With reports from Kelly Cryderman, Jeff Lewis, Shawn McCarthy, Brent Jang, Ian Bailey, Justine Hunter and The Canadian Press