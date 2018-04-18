Trans Mountain, Trudeau and the B.C.-Alberta feud: A guide to the story so far

Latest news

The B.C. government is threatening an injunction if Alberta uses new legal powers to choke oil supplies to the West Coast, the latest salvo in a feud between the provinces over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

On Tuesday, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley's government introduced Bill 12, legislation that would give it broad authority to regulate which companies take fossil fuels out of Alberta, and how they ship it. If the bill is passed, Alberta – which wants to ensure the Trans Mountain expansion is built – could use it to tighten its supply of oil and gasoline to B.C., which opposes the pipeline.

One industry expert told The Globe and Mail that Bill 12 wouldn't have as apocalyptic an effect at the gas pump as some fear: If B.C. makes up for lost Alberta fossil fuels with foreign imports, the price of gas could go up by only about 10 cents a litre, Michael Ervin of the Kent Group said.



Saskatchewan is siding with Alberta, with Premier Scott Moe promising Tuesday that upcoming legislation could mean less oil being shipped to British Columbia. “What we’re saying is if they [Alberta] turn off those taps, Saskatchewan won’t be here to fill those [B.C.] fuel tanks,” Mr. Moe said.



The Trans Mountain dispute followed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to London on Wednesday, where environmental activists erected a fake pipeline around the Canadian High Commission labelled "Crudeau Oil." Mr. Trudeau was in London to meet with the Queen and his British counterpart, Theresa May.



Open this photo in gallery Feb. 8, 2018: A boat pulls a boom at the Kinder Morgan Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby, B.C., at the terminus for the Trans Mountain pipeline from Alberta. DARRYL DYCK

What is Trans Mountain?

Pipeline basics: The Trans Mountain pipeline system has carried Alberta’s oil to the B.C. coast since 1953, and can currently carry about 300,000 barrels of oil per day. The pipeline is owned by the Texas-based company Kinder Morgan, which has been trying since 2012 to build a new pipeline along the existing one, boosting its capacity to 890,000 barrels a day. The $7.4-billion expansion project would thread about 1,000 kilometres of new pipe from Edmonton to Burnaby, B.C.

Edmonton Existing pipeline-active Existing pipeline-reactiv. New pipeline Proposed new line: Heavy crude oil Terminal Adjacent pump stations ALBERTA BRITISH COLUMBIA Existing line: Refined products, synthetic crude oils and light crude oil Westridge CANADA Burnaby Ferndale UNITED STATES Anacortes THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCEs: KINDER MORGAN; ESRI Edmonton LEGEND Existing pipeline-active Existing pipeline-reactiv. New pipeline Proposed new line: Heavy crude oil Terminal Adjacent pump stations ALBERTA Coast Mountains BRITISH COLUMBIA Existing line: Refined products, synthetic crude oils and light crude oil Kamloops Westridge CANADA Burnaby Ferndale UNITED STATES Anacortes THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCEs: KINDER MORGAN; ESRI Edmonton LEGEND Existing pipeline-active Existing pipeline-reactivated New pipeline Proposed new line: Heavy crude oil Terminal Adjacent pump stations ALBERTA Coast Mountains BRITISH COLUMBIA Existing line: Refined products, synthetic crude oils and light crude oil Kamloops Van. Island Westridge Sumas Burnaby CANADA Ferndale Pacific Ocean UNITED STATES Anacortes THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCEs: KINDER MORGAN; ESRI

Has it been approved? The federal government gave Kinder Morgan the go-ahead for its pipeline expansion in 2016, while at the same time scuttling another planned Alberta-to-B.C. pipeline, Enbridge’s Northern Gateway. But not all First Nations along the Trans Mountain route have given consent to the expansion, and most oppose it, fearing an increased risk of oil spills and water pollution. The project isn’t a politically popular one in B.C. either: Vancouver-area residents worry that the extra marine traffic – a sevenfold increase in oil tankers in one of the world’s busiest ports – is a recipe for an Exxon Valdez-style disaster.

Is Kinder Morgan still building it? Hoping to force the province’s hand, Kinder Morgan announced on April 8 that it would suspend all “non-essential” spending on the project unless it can reach an agreement with the B.C. government by May 31. Without a deal, “it is difficult to conceive of any scenario in which we would proceed with the project,” Kinder Morgan CEO Steve Kean said.

Interactive: A visual guide to Trans Mountain's impact on tanker traffic

Open this photo in gallery Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Who‘s for it, who’s against it

First Nations: While some Indigenous nations have signed agreements supporting Trans Mountain, many more are immovably opposed, arguing that the pipeline endangers their environmental rights and traditional lands. Indigenous protesters have vocally opposed the pipeline and warn that a Standing Rock-style confrontation could erupt if it goes ahead. Stewart Phillip, head of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, co-wrote an opinion piece for The Globe and Mail that said forcing the pipeline through would mean “setting Canada up for another catastrophic crisis on the same level as Oka.”

B.C.: Last year, B.C.’s NDP came to power in a coalition government with the Green Party, and promised to kill the Kinder Morgan project, which the previous Liberal government had approved. Premier John Horgan has said that, whether the expansion is built or not, B.C. will press for authority to block diluted bitumen from being shipped across the province by rail.

Alberta: Premier Rachel Notley’s political future depends on the Trans Mountain pipeline, whose revenues are essential to the NDP government’s plans to get back to balanced budgets. She’s said the province is willing to pick up the tab for Trans Mountain to make sure it goes ahead. Her government has also given itself new powers to restrict how fossil fuels are shipped out of the province, a potentially powerful weapon to tighten B.C.’s oil supply and put pressure on it to stop opposing Trans Mountain (more on that below).

Federal government: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised financial backing and legislation to make sure Trans Mountain goes ahead, but has so far made no progress in brokering a compromise between Ms. Notley and Mr. Horgan. “The Trans Mountain expansion is a vital strategic interest to Canada – it will be built,” Mr. Trudeau said after an April 15 meeting with the two leaders.

What’s at stake: Alberta-B.C. trade at a glance

Fossil fuels, and services related to their extraction, form a major part of trade between the western provinces. The dispute over Trans Mountain could have far-reaching effects on the price of gas, jet fuel and other products. But a catastrophic rise in prices is an improbable outcome, analyst Michael Ervin told The Globe and Mail: If Alberta starts throttling B.C.’s oil supply, gasoline supplies from the United States and Asia could make up the difference, likely producing a 10-cent-a-litre price increase, Mr. Ervin said.

INTERPROVINCIAL EXPORTS, B.C AND ALBERTA, 2014 Goods and services, in millions of dollars ALBERTA Total exports: $73,610 B.C. Total exports: $39,957 Alta. $17,644 Ont. $27,369 Ont. $12,007 B.C. $16,752 Sask. $12,731 Que. $4,157 Que. $6,350 Sask. $2,158 Man. $5,356 Man. $1,493 Atlantic $1,529 Atlantic $3,524 Territories $1,527 Territories $968 TOP 5 EXPORTS TO ALBERTA TOP 5 EXPORTS TO B.C. Natural gas $2,277 Support services for oil and gas extraction (except exploration) $2,088 Architectural, engineering and related services $651 Diesel and biodiesel fuels $1,582 Conventional crude oil $632 Conventional crude oil $1,207 Prepared meals $628 Gasoline $1,161 Wholesale margins - machinery, equipment and supplies $501 Fresh and frozen beef and veal $554 MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL SOURCE: STATISTICS CANADA INTERPROVINCIAL EXPORTS, B.C AND ALBERTA, 2014 Goods and services, in millions of dollars ALBERTA Total exports: $73,610 B.C. Total exports: $39,957 Alta. $17,644 Ont. $27,369 Ont. $12,007 B.C. $16,752 Sask. $12,731 Que. $4,157 Que. $6,350 Sask. $2,158 Man. $5,356 Man. $1,493 Atlantic $1,529 Atlantic $3,524 Territories $1,527 Territories $968 TOP 5 EXPORTS TO ALBERTA TOP 5 EXPORTS TO B.C. Natural gas $2,277 Support services for oil and gas extraction (except exploration) $2,088 Architectural, engineering and related services $651 Diesel and biodiesel fuels $1,582 Conventional crude oil $632 Conventional crude oil $1,207 Prepared meals $628 Gasoline $1,161 Wholesale margins - machinery, equipment and supplies $501 Fresh and frozen beef and veal $554 MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL SOURCE: STATISTICS CANADA INTERPROVINCIAL EXPORTS, B.C AND ALBERTA, 2014 Goods and services, in millions of dollars ALBERTA Total exports: $73,610 B.C. Total exports: $39,957 Alta. $17,644 Ont. $27,369 Ont. $12,007 B.C. $16,752 Que. $4,157 Sask. $12,731 Sask. $2,158 Que. $6,350 Man. $1,493 Man. $5,356 Atlantic $3,524 Atlantic $1,529 Territories $968 Territories $1,527 TOP 5 EXPORTS TO ALBERTA TOP 5 EXPORTS TO B.C. Natural gas $2,277 Support services for oil and gas extraction (except exploration) $2,088 Architectural, engineering and related services $651 Diesel and biodiesel fuels $1,582 Conventional crude oil $632 Conventional crude oil $1,207 Prepared meals $628 Gasoline $1,161 Wholesale margins - machinery, equipment and supplies $501 Fresh and frozen beef and veal $554 MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: STATISTICS CANADA

What Alberta can do to punish B.C.

Open this photo in gallery Alberta Premier Rachel Notley. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

On April 16, the Notley government introduced Bill 12, the Preserving Canada’s Economic Prosperity Act, which gives the province broad authority over how oil is shipped out of Alberta, and to where. If passed, the legislation would:

Force companies to get a licence before exporting fossil fuels by pipeline, rail or truck

Let the Energy Minister set maximum daily amounts of fossil fuels to be exported



Let the Energy Minister decide whether export licences are in Alberta's best interests and maintain supply for provincial needs

Fine companies up to $10-million a day, and individuals up to $1-million a day, if they break the new law



In theory, the province could use the new law in targeted ways that would tighten oil exports to B.C., driving up prices for fuel and other products.

What B.C. can do to punish Alberta

Open this photo in gallery British Columbia Premier John Horgan. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

British Columbia has promised to seek an injunction against Alberta’s Bill 12, which B.C. Attorney-General David Eby has described both as an unconstitutional law and “a bluff” that Ms. Notley’s government was unlikely to ever use. But in the meantime, B.C. could find ways to retaliate with trade measures of its own, similar to how Alberta once temporarily barred imports of B.C. wine back in February over the Trans Mountain dispute.

Mr. Horgan’s government also wants a federal court reference to clarify what authority B.C. has to regulate transportation of bitumen through the province, but has said he’ll stand down if the court rules against him.

Open this photo in gallery B.C. Premier John Horgan, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley meet in Mr. Trudeau's office on Parliament Hill on April 15, 2018. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

What’s at stake for Ottawa, and what it could do next

Indigenous issues: Mr. Trudeau’s government has repeatedly said Indigenous reconciliation is a priority, but the standoff with B.C. First Nations over pipelines is putting that rhetoric to the test.

Legal authority over energy: The Liberals have promised legislation soon to reassert that the federal government has authority over interprovincial pipelines. But that could have unintended backlashes in other provinces, like Quebec, whose political and regulatory roadblocks helped kill the Energy East pipeline.

Oil and big business: The Texas oil company has said it needs financial protection for shareholders if Trans Mountain is to go ahead. Mr. Trudeau has said his government is willing to chip in to ensure the pipeline is built. Finance Minister Bill Morneau is entering talks with Kinder Morgan and the Alberta government about Trans Mountain.

Climate change: Supporting Trans Mountain was Ottawa’s tradeoff to win Alberta’s support for a national carbon-pricing plan in 2017. Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna is concerned that the Trans Mountain feud imperils Alberta’s support for the climate plan. A climate plan without Alberta would be a fairly toothless one: The province accounted for 38 per cent of Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2015, the most recent year with available data.

Open this photo in gallery March 10, 2018: Indigenous leaders and environmentalists march in Burnaby in protest against Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline. Nick Didlick/REUTERS

What First Nations and their allies are doing

Court battles: Several Indigenous nations have launched legal challenges to the Trans Mountain project, vowing to take it to the Supreme Court if necessary. They cite 2014′s Tsilhqot’in decision by the Supreme Court of Canada, which expanded Indigenous people’s rights of approval over projects on their land.

Getting in the way: The Secwepemc Nation and Greenpeace have teamed up to build tiny homes in the Trans Mountain expansion’s path, borrowing a strategy from the Standing Rock Sioux people’s opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Protests in Burnaby: Scores of people, including federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, have been arrested since mid-March in protests at Kinder Morgan’s Burnaby Mountain terminal.

Open this photo in gallery March 23, 2018: Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, middle, is arrested by RCMP officers after joining protesters outside Kinder Morgan's facility in Burnaby. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

What happens if the pipeline isn’t built?

Business: Alberta’s oil and gas sector had high hopes for Trans Mountain after other major pipeline projects — Keystone XL, Northern Gateway and Energy East hit political and regulatory roadblocks in Canada and the United States. Now, what looks like a sure bet is a source of ongoing uncertainty, and oil-industry leaders and major Canadian banks have warned that it will make Canada look like a less attractive investing destination. Here’s a deeper look from The Globe’s Jeff Lewis, Kelly Cryderman and Shawn McCarthy about what might happen in the oil patch if Trans Mountain falls apart.

Politics: Both Ms. Notley and Mr. Trudeau are running for re-election in 2019. For Mr. Trudeau, the pipeline dispute between Alberta and B.C. is a test of national unity and his government’s varied commitments to the environment, Indigenous people and opening Canada’s natural resources to global markets. In Alberta, Jason Kenney and the United Conservative Party are ramping up pressure on the Notley and Trudeau governments to force through Trans Mountain no matter what, and failure to do so could weaken both leaders in the province in next year’s elections.

