Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra arrives to appear as a witness at a House of Commons Standing Committee on Transport, Infrastructure, and Communities in Ottawa on Jan. 12. The committee is looking into the air passenger protection regulations following travel complications over the holiday season.Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra is a nice guy and that’s a liability at a moment when people want him to be mean.

The holiday travel disruptions that left a lot of Canadians stranded – struggling to rebook, or find luggage, or figure out when the heck they can go home – has built up anger against airlines and airports. The villagers are gathering, and they’re looking around for pitchforks.

In the meantime, Mr. Alghabra has sounded measured, or powerless, tweeting that the situation was unacceptable. When MPs on the House of Commons transport committee convened the executives or airlines and airports to do some ‘splainin, it was Mr. Alghabra’s opportunity to sound less reasoned, less nice, and a lot angrier.

He tried. This time, he said the holiday travel debacle was “completely” unacceptable. “I was incredibly concerned and frustrated to hear about those who were stranded, delayed, and missed their holiday plans due to horrible conditions,” he said, reading a prepared statement. He said people understand weather delays, but not the failure to update them on what’s happening.

He promised to beef up air passenger protection regulations so that more of the onus is on airlines to show why they don’t have to compensate a mistreated customer.

That was something. But airline executives won’t be shaking in their boots. Mr. Alghabra would have been better off if he could make a few of them quiver. He would try to talk tough, but then he’d revert to defending the system he oversees.

The opposition parties, meanwhile, have been lining up to blame Mr. Alghabra for the travel breakdowns, or at least for doing little to change things. But especially for failing to punish the airlines.

After all the callous failures this winter, there are probably Canadians who think the minister should require airline executives to live in an airport terminal for three days, or lock them up on a grounded airliner for arbitrary periods of time while repeatedly promising more information soon, or abandoning them far away with only a telephone number that no one answers.

Such things aren’t in the minister’s power, but Mr. Alghabra’s political opponents are pointedly noting there are things he can do, and he’d better get on it.

One was the thing Mr. Alghabra said he will do in a matter of months – to put more of the onus on airlines to show why they don’t have to compensate a passenger, rather than forcing customers to build a case when an airline refuses a claim.

But opposition MPs have also complained there is only notional enforcement for passengers’ so-called rights. The Canadian Transportation Agency hasn’t handed out a lot of fines, and the backlog of 33,000 complaint cases at the agency means that passengers whose claims for compensation are rebuffed by airlines have an 18-month wait.

“You have to get in line with 33,000 people,” Conservative MP Mark Strahl said in an interview.

The airline and airport executives who appeared at the committee seemed to know there is more than the usual helping of anger out there.

Sunwing Airlines president Len Corrado delivered an apology for his company’s holiday failures, which the airline said have led to about 7,000 complaints. All of them pointed to extreme or unusual weather.

But there was plenty of finger-pointing between airlines and airports and others.

Air Canada vice-president David Rheault and WestJet vice-president Andrew Gibbons both said the government should not stiffen penalties for airlines, but should instead make the other parts of the air-travel system that can cause delays and disruptions – airports, security agencies, customs agents, and so on – more accountable.

Deborah Flint, the chief executive officer of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, said the airlines should give the airport more timely information. Montreal airports CEO Philippe Rainville said he has lots of airport ambassadors walking around the terminal who can’t always answer passenger questions because they don’t get info from airlines. Both airport execs complained they have too much debt.

It sure sounded like there were a lot of things that need a lot more accountability in the air travel system. Mr. Alghabra has a lot of things to fix.

But his foray into tough talk wasn’t entirely convincing. As minister, he also seemed to feel he had to defend a lot about the way the system works, when it was the time to talk about change. If he wanted to match the mood of the moment, Mr. Alghabra should have brought a pitchfork.