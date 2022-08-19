People wait in line to check in at Toronto Pearson International Airport, on May 12.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra will testify today before the House of Commons transport committee on airport and airline delays that have wreaked havoc on travellers over the past several months.

Airlines and airports have been grappling with a surge in customers this summer, compounded by staffing shortages affecting both carriers and federal agencies.

It caused widespread flight cancellations, baggage delays and lengthy lineups, particularly at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.

While baggage handling and average wait times for passengers have improved in recent weeks, governments in both Canada and the United States are facing calls to improve protections for travellers.

How did Pearson airport’s delays get so bad? Inside the patchwork system that failed to stop the crisis

The Canadian Transportation Agency, an independent, quasi-judicial tribunal that provides consumer protection for air passengers, said it had received a record 18,200 complaints by the end of July, 2022, mostly for air travel.

Under Canada’s Air Passenger Protection Regulations, travellers are entitled to compensation for flight cancellations and delays of 3 hours or more, if the disruption is within airlines’ control and not related to safety.

Transport Canada says in a recent statement that it has been working with industry partners to improve conditions at airports and cited fewer cancellations and delays in the first week of August compared with a month ago.

As of Sept. 8, new requirements will oblige airlines to provide passengers with either a refund or rebooking, for flight disruption outside their control.

“The increase in passenger volume and the labour shortage that arose from the pandemic are the main causes of these delays,” Alghabra’s spokesperson said ahead of Friday’s hearing.

The transport committee voted unanimously last week to hold a hearing on the delays and invite Alghabra to testify.

Alghabra, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, will appear via video conference.

With a report from Reuters

For subscribers: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.