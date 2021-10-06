Travellers boarding flights at Canadian airports and VIA Rail passengers must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 30

Travellers boarding a flight from a Canadian airport, or taking a VIA rail train, will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test as of October 30, the federal government announced Wednesday.

And as of November 30 travellers will not be able board flights or trains unless they are fully vaccinated, with some rare exceptions.

The timing of the implementation was announced Wednesday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alongside the government’s suite of new vaccine mandates that will also apply to federal civil servants and to employees in federally regulated industries. Each of the three vaccine mandates follow slightly different timelines and the federal government did not release a federal vaccine passport document at the same time, instead officials said individual travellers will use their provincial vaccine passports.

“For the vast, vast majority of people, the rules are very simple – to travel, you’ve got to be vaccinated,” Mr. Trudeau said Wednesday. “These travel measures, along with mandatory vaccination for federal employees, are some of the strongest in the world.”

Effective Oct. 29, federal civil servants will have to submit an attestation that they are fully vaccinated or face the possibility of being placed indefinitely on unpaid leave two weeks after the October deadline, the government said. The rules will apply to core members of the civil service, including members of the RCMP. Officials said they expect that Crown agencies and corporations will also impose similar rules.

Civil servants will be required to submit an attestation that they are fully vaccinated but they will not be required to submit any proof of vaccination to the government. Instead officials at a background briefing with reporters said that there would be audits done of the attestations to verify some of them. The officials did not explain why proof of vaccination would not be required for civil servants.

Employees will be granted exemptions from the vaccine mandate if they have medical or religious justifications, the officials said. The government rules say someone is fully vaccinated two weeks after their second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials said the vaccine mandates will be reviewed every six months and people placed on unpaid leave will remain on leave until they get vaccinated or the policy is no longer required.

Federally regulated sectors, including the financial industry, airlines, rail and marine operators, will be expected to implement similar rules, government officials said. In the case of federally regulated sectors, the vaccine mandate is expected to be in place as of Oct. 30. The government first announced plans for the vaccination rules on Aug. 13 and officials noted that many companies have already imposed vaccine requirements, including Air Canada, WestJet and Canadian National Railway.

The rules for travellers will apply to cruise ship passengers, people travelling through Canadian airports as well as all passengers on VIA Rail and the Rocky Mountaineer. The vaccination rule will not apply to ferry passengers or voyages that are less than 24 hours. The government said it decided to grant a one-month transition period in November so that people who are still completing their two-dose vaccination regime can present a negative COVID-19 test rather than be denied travel.

The rules will apply to all travellers who are 12 years of age and older and who are therefore eligible to be fully vaccinated. The vaccination rule will apply to air passengers flying on domestic, transborder or international flights departing from airports in Canada.

Effective Nov. 30, though the negative test option will be removed and other than in some emergency circumstances (such as medical travel), full vaccination will be required in order to travel on those modes of transit.

Officials also said accommodations will be made for Indigenous people who live in remote communities that are only accessible by air.

As with the rules for federal civil servants, full vaccination will mean receiving the second dose at least two weeks before travel, the government said.

