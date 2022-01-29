Protesters participating in a cross-country truck convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19 and vaccine mandates walk near Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Saturday.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press 1 of 3

A convoy of vehicles has converged on Ottawa for the weekend in a demonstration that was initially pitched as a protest against vaccine mandates for truck drivers, but has snowballed into a broader movement against pandemic-related measures including mask mandates and lockdowns.

Downtown Ottawa had already turned into a parking lot by Friday evening as a mix of trucks, vehicles and RVs parked beside Parliament hill and crowded the surrounding streets. Other groups of drivers are expected to drive into Ottawa by noon Saturday for the main demonstration.

A cacophony of horns made a racket throughout downtown Ottawa on Friday, a prelude to the protests over the weekend. Vehicles flew upside down flags and sported signs calling for an end to pandemic restrictions and directing obscenities at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Some of the group’s self-proclaimed organizers are also behind a document, dubbed a “memorandum of understanding”, that says they want to replace the Trudeau government with a government made up of themselves, the Senate and the Governor General and require all levels of government to end pandemic-related measures like vaccine mandates. The document, written in French and English and dated 2021, has more than 243,000 signatures online.

The group has attracted other people with extremist views. One online video includes a man expressing hope the protest will turn into the Canadian equivalent of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former president Donald Trump. Another commenter on the group’s Facebook page suggests the protesters “flood the legislature buildings.”

Jan. 29, 11:15 a.m. ET

Ottawa police weren’t reporting any issues Saturday morning related to the event as people slowly rolled into the downtown core to join trucks parked along Wellington Street in front of the parliamentary buildings.

Some vehicles had parked in front of the National War Memorial, but Ottawa police said in a tweet that they moved when asked.

Hundreds more vehicles from Western Canada, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces are expected to arrive in the next few hours to join those already in Ottawa.

– The Canadian Press

Jan. 28, 9:11 p.m. ET

Ottawa is on edge as police and businesses prepare for a convoy of protesters demanding an end to vaccine mandates that began converging on the country’s capital Friday, without knowing when the protest will end and with questions about the motives of some involved.

Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly described the demonstration as “unique, fluid, risky and significant,” during a press briefing on Friday. He said that while organizers have advised police that it will be peaceful, the force does not know when the rally will conclude and is concerned about the possibility of “lone-wolf individuals.”

“These demonstrations are national in scope, they are massive in scale. Unfortunately, they are polarizing in nature, and they come almost two full years into a highly stressful and tragic global pandemic,” he said.

Chief Sloly said Ottawa police are prepared to investigate, charge and prosecute anyone who acts violently or breaks the law in association with the demonstrations. He said they are co-ordinating with federal, provincial and local partners to ensure that they are identifying people who pose a threat.

– Janice Dickson, Marieke Walsh and Michelle Carbert

Jan. 28, 6:08 p.m. ET

Prime Minister Trudeau on Friday disavowed this weekend’s trucker convoy protests in an interview with The Canadian Press and said he was concerned by the anti-vaccine-mandate movement.

“Canadians are not represented by this very troubling, small but very vocal minority of Canadians who are lashing out at science, at government, at society, at mandates and public health advice,” he said.

Similarly, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said while he understands people are frustrated, he is concerned by the “dangerous rhetoric we’ve seen from the convoy.”

The Conservatives oppose vaccine mandates and several high-profile Conservative MPs have supported the protest and on Friday Leader Erin O’Toole met with some truckers taking part in the protest at a truck stop south of Ottawa.

“I wanted to talk to some people that were actual truckers protesting and using their democratic right and some of the people that were gathering to wave flags and show their support,” he said in an interview.

Ontario Conservative MPs Pierre Poilievre and Lianne Rood both said they would meet the protestors in Ottawa.

“I’m going to look for an opportunity to bring coffee and support and friendship for peaceful, law-abiding, hard-working, freedom-loving truckers, who have kept my family and yours alive throughout this pandemic by putting food on our table.” Mr. Poilievre said.

– Marieke Walsh

