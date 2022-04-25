The Peace Tower is seen behind police at a gate along Queen Street as they restrict access to the streets around Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

An independent inquiry has been established to review the invocation of the Emergencies Act and will be led by jurist Paul Rouleau, the Prime Minister’s Office said Monday.

The PMO also said that Justice Rouleau brings 20 years of experience on the bench to the role.

He is to submit a final report in both official languages to the federal government with his findings and recommendations, which must be tabled in the House of Commons and Senate of Canada by February 20, 2023.

Justice Rouleau was first appointed as a Justice of the Superior Court of Ontario in 2002, then to the Court of Appeal for Ontario in 2005. He has also served as a Deputy Judge of the Supreme Court of Yukon, the Nunavut Court of Justice, and the Supreme Court of the Northwest Territories.

The PMO also said Monday that his commission will examine circumstances that led to the declaration being issued, measures taken in response to the emergency including the evolution of the convoy in Ottawa, the impact of funding and disinformation, economic effects and efforts of police and other responders prior to and after the declaration was issued.

“I am pleased to announce that the Honourable Paul S. Rouleau has agreed to serve as the Commissioner and undertake this important work,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement. “He will look into the circumstances that led to the Emergencies Act being invoked, and make recommendations to prevent these events from happening again.”

Justice Rouleau said in a statement Monday that he will work to establish the commission in the coming days and weeks and would offer more information soon. He also said he is committed to ensuring the process is as open and transparent as possible, in recognition of tight timelines for reporting imposed by the Emergencies Act.

The Emergencies Act was used for a 10-day period, beginning on Feb. 14, in response to prolonged anti-pandemic-restriction protests and blockades in Ottawa and at border crossings.

The use of the act gave the federal government extraordinary temporary powers, such as allowing banks the authority to freeze personal and corporate bank accounts without a court order. Mr. Trudeau also said allowed tow-truck drivers to be compelled to move big rigs out of Ottawa’s downtown core.

The use of the Emergencies Act requires an automatic inquiry be held. The legislation also stipulates a special joint committee of the House of Commons and the Senate be established to review government actions.

Mr. Trudeau announced on Feb. 23 that the federal government would end its use and said it had been assured that police had sufficient tools to deal with any further challenges.

The act’s powers are triggered as soon as it is invoked, but its provisions require that a vote on its use be held in the Commons within seven days. During that vote, which took place on Feb. 21, NDP and Liberal MPs voted in favour of using the act, while the Conservatives and the Bloc Québécois voted against.

