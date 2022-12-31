Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers an address at the Laurier Club Holiday Event, an event for supporters of the Liberal Party of Canada, in Gatineau, Que., on Dec. 15.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

All those promises. For a few years, Justin Trudeau’s government seemed to be weighed down by inertia and events. Some decisions kept getting put off for years.

But in 2022, there was a little less procrastination, a little more action.

That’s not to say Mr. Trudeau isn’t dragging his feet on anything. It has been 16 months since the release of his Liberal election platform promising an additional $25-billion for health care over five years.

Still, a year ago, this column listed four decisions that this Prime Minister had been sitting on for far too long – not broken promises, but choices avoided. Here’s what happened with those things in 2022.

Fighter jets

One of the longest-running procrastinations of Mr. Trudeau’s tenure was the decision on replacing Canada’s aging CF-18 fighter-jet fleet.

In opposition, Mr. Trudeau criticized predecessor Stephen Harper’s government for choosing the F-35 without bids. He promised a competitive process but said he wouldn’t buy the F-35.

Squaring that circle was tough once in government, so Mr. Trudeau delayed and dithered, buying second-hand F-18s from Australia.

In March, the government said a competition had chosen – yes, the F-35. In December it reportedly allocated $7-billion for the first 16 planes and related kit and facilities.

That wasn’t so hard, was it?

Huawei and 5G (and China)

While many of Canada’s closest allies had excluded equipment from Chinese telecom Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. from their next-generation 5G wireless networks, Mr. Trudeau’s government had stalled. And stalled.

By the end of 2021, Canada was starting to seem more than a little late.

The delay had seemed understandable while Beijing detained two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, in retaliation for the 2018 arrest on U.S. charges of Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei’s founder. Yet Ms. Meng and the “two Michaels” were released on Sept. 24, 2021.

In May, the federal government finally announced that Huawei equipment would be banned from 5G networks in Canada.

More broadly, Ottawa started to make a little policy regarding China. The government had been stewing over a new policy for Asia, but the first draft of its Indo-Pacific Strategy was too timid to even mention China.

Yet in November, the government did release a strategy document that called China an “increasingly disruptive global power.” It was still flawed – but it was finally done.

24 Sussex

The year started with the Prime Minister’s official residence not only unoccupied but out of action indefinitely. It ended the same way.

The National Capital Commission has been waiting for the government – Mr. Trudeau, really – to decide whether to allocate $37-million to fix the old house or rebuild it. For years.

Admittedly, this is not the most important decision Mr. Trudeau has to make. But there is something telling about Canadian politics in the petty fear about paying for a residence.

Mr. Trudeau lived at 24 Sussex as a child but never took up residence as PM, instead moving his family into the more modest Rideau Cottage across the road.

Nobody likes a renovation decision. But it’s no real secret why Mr. Trudeau has dithered. He fears the political blowback of spending millions on a mansion. Maybe now, in his eighth year in office, he can screw up the courage to announce plans for a house for a future PM.

High-frequency rail

This ambitious transportation infrastructure project is still not a go – not really – but it’s less stuck.

The idea is to build dedicated passenger-rail infrastructure for the Toronto-Quebec City corridor – high-frequency, but technically not what is called high-speed, making it a more useful intercity travel option.

Ottawa has been toying with the idea for years, even under Mr. Harper’s Conservatives. Mr. Trudeau’s Liberals kept taking little steps, without making a commitment.

Now they have made up their minds. Kind of.

“High-frequency rail is no longer a vague concept,” Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said in an interview with La Presse in December. “It is starting to take shape. It’s real.”

Er, yes. It has form, but still no substance. A new entity has been created, with a board of directors, and Ottawa is planning a request for proposals in 2023. But there will be four years of development before Ottawa decides whether to fund an actual railway. Not quite real. Half-decided.

The tally

In all, that makes 2½ decisions out of four – progress on choices Mr. Trudeau had been dallying over for years. A passing grade for that list of things in 2022, if you don’t count all those tardies for the previous six years.

Perhaps in 2023 Mr. Trudeau will get around to convening the premiers to discuss the health care funding he promised in the 2021 election campaign – even if he will never invite them to the Prime Minister’s residence.