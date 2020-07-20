Trudeau a no-show in House after saying he would answer questions about WE

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will not attend a special sitting of the House of Commons Monday, despite pledging last week to answer opposition questions about the WE controversy in the House.

Mr. Trudeau last faced the opposition over the issue on July 8. Since then it was revealed his wife, mother and brother have all been paid for their participation in the charity’s events and Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s daughter works at the charity. And at a committee meeting last week, senior civil servants confirmed the deal for WE charity to administer a new program, which would pay students for their volunteer work, was awarded without a competitive process.

The Prime Minister’s absence on Parliament Hill was noted Monday by Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

“Instead of showing up to answer questions, as he said he would last week, he’s taking a personal day today,” Mr. Scheer said at a news conference.

The Prime Minister’s Office did not provide an explanation for his decision not to attend the House of Commons meeting. His itinerary for Monday simply says “personal,” and lists no events.

The PMO’s description of “personal” to describe the PM’s itinerary is commonly used on weekends or when Mr. Trudeau is on vacation. It is distinct from other days that are described as “private meetings.”

Mr. Trudeau first announced the $912-million program, called the Canada Student Service Grant, on April 22. WE’s role in administering it was announced on June 25 and was cancelled on July 3, after accusations of a conflict of interest. Mr. Trudeau and his family frequently participate in the group’s events, and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, is an ambassador for the charity. WE would have been paid as much as $43.5-million for its role.

Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre invited Mr. Trudeau to testify at the House finance committee hearings on the controversy. The Prime Minister has so far only said his team will consider the invitation for him to testify at committee.

“I’m looking forward to speaking next week at Parliament. I know there will be a range of questions from Opposition parties. I’m happy to take questions now,” Mr. Trudeau said on Thursday, adding “we’ve received an invitation to testify at committee and the House leadership team is looking at that.”

The finance committee will hear from Canada’s top public servant, Ian Shugart, Tuesday when it resumes hearings into the government’s arrangement with WE Charity.

Mr. Scheer said it was up to Liberal MPs to determine the Prime Minister’s future.

“They won more seats in the last election so that party has the right to govern in a minority Parliament. But nothing says that they have to keep Justin Trudeau on as their leader,” Mr. Scheer said. “Each and every one of them has a choice to make about whether or not they are comfortable with his corruption.”

The House of Commons had previously been scheduled to sit for one day this week on Wednesday. However the government recalled the House of Commons to sit Monday and Tuesday in order to pass a new government bill, C-20. The legislation includes promised new spending for Canadians with disabilities as well as measures to approve changes to the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) announced Friday by Mr. Morneau.

The House of Commons agreed unanimously Monday to have the bill debated and dealt with by Tuesday afternoon.

Mr. Scheer said his party supports the disability payments but is concerned the wage subsidy measures are overly complicated.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet has called on Mr. Trudeau to step aside while the WE Charity matter is under investigation. The Ethics Commissioner is investigating both the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister. Yet in spite of that position, he said the Bloc will support the new bill, giving the government the votes it needs to pass it into law. He also took note of Mr. Trudeau’s planned absence from Monday’s Question Period.

“I never said that we would have the government fall because of that [WE Charity issue]. I asked for the Prime Minister to step aside. I’m not saying that he is stepping aside today, maybe he’s stepping aside for today, but not long term,” Mr. Blanchet told reporters Monday morning. “But the good thing is that I already intended to ask my questions to the Deputy Prime Minister. This is what I will do.”

Mr. Blanchet said the government needs to focus on how it will adapt the Employment Insurance system or the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) for people who remain without a job in the fall. He also said there is nothing in the government’s new bill that would cause his party to vote against the measures.

“What is contained in C-20 is basically good,” he said. “It doesn’t solve everything but it does not contain something wrong. So we have to go on with it. But we must insist that there are still many things that have to be improved in this program or other programs or other programs to be transformed or created.”

