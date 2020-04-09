Trudeau accuses Conservatives of holding up aid by pushing for in-person House sittings

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on the Conservative Party to set aside partisan squabbling and allow Parliament to resume sitting immediately to pass a massive wage subsidy package to help the country’s business sector, non-profits and charities.

The government hoped to have the wage-subsidy legislation tabled and passed this week, but the Conservatives are demanding that there be an agreement to allow for regular sittings of the House of Commons with a small number of MPs being able to question the Prime Minister and his ministers.

Mr. Trudeau said Thursday the opposition parties have few problems with the newly amended wage-subsidy legislation but the Conservatives are holding up its passage until they get their way on having the House of Commons sit.

Story continues below advertisement

“There seems to be a sense from the Official Opposition that this is the moment to define or determine how Parliament will function in the coming weeks and they are negotiating around the structures,” he said at his daily news conference. “We just hope the Official Opposition will choose to realize that we need to pass this legislation quickly to get the help out to Canadians as quickly as possible.”

Mr. Trudeau said the Liberals are prepared to sit over Easter weekend to pass the legislation.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has said he believes in-person sittings are required for proper transparency and accountability. He released a letter Thursday afternoon following Mr. Trudeau’s comments.

“You have publicly said that you ‘believe in our democratic institutions’ and that 'Parliament and opposition parties have an essential role to play.’ Now is the time for basic parliamentary oversight and increased transparency measures,” he wrote.

The letter says this would mean regular opportunities for the opposition party to question the Prime Minister and cabinet ministers in the House of Commons, as well as weekly meetings of committees.

“Conservatives have had an opportunity to review your draft wage subsidy legislation. I hope that we can work together to address several outstanding issues before the House returns so that Canadian workers and small businesses can quickly get the help they so desperately need,” the letter states.​

The Prime Minister said he disagrees with the Conservative position that the House of Commons should remain sitting with a reduced number of MPs.

Story continues below advertisement

“When we do gather in smaller numbers, first of all, it still requires a significant number of support staff to come into work to be there when Parliament is functioning and that puts them at risk as well,” Mr. Trudeau said. “But it is also something that doesn’t allow for members of Parliament who live in further-off parts of the country to be weighing and to make sure that their communities are being heard and that is why we are so interested at looking for virtual ways of gathering the House.”

He added: “It’s not the time to further delay getting help to Canadians.”

Mr. Trudeau’s comments came on the same day that Statistics Canada reported more than 1 million jobs were lost in Canada in March, boosting the unemployment rate to 7.8 per cent.

Also on Thursday, Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux released a report that updates where the federal deficit may be heading.

The PBO said that based on measures announced to date and lower economic forecasts, the federal deficit could reach $184.2-billion in the fiscal year that started April 1. That would represent a deficit of 8.5 per cent of GDP.

The report cautions that this is an illustrative scenario and is not a forecast of the most likely outcome.

Story continues below advertisement

The last time the budgetary deficit was near 8.5 per cent of GDP was in 1984-85.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau cancelled plans to release a March budget. The government’s most recent fiscal forecasts were released in December, well before the economic impact of COVID-19 was known.

The government’s December update said the federal debt-to-GDP ratio was 31 per cent and would be declining over time.

Thursday’s PBO report says the debt-to-GDP ratio could climb to 41.4 per cent in 2020-21.

“Moreover, after support measures are provided, fiscal stimulus measures may be required to ensure that the economy reached lift-off speed, especially if consumer and business behaviour does not quickly revert back to ‘normal’ conditions,” the PBO report states. “Recall that prior to the COVID-19 and oil price shocks, the government’s balance sheet was healthy. Further, given credit market access at historically low rates, and looking to historical experience, suggests that the government could undertake additional significant borrowing if required.”​

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.