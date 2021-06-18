 Skip to main content
Trudeau accuses Tories of slandering Sajjan after censure

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan takes part in a year-end interview with The Canadian Press at National Defence Headquarters in Ottawa on Dec. 17, 2020.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending embattled Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan after the latter was censured by the House of Commons.

Trudeau says Sajjan has spent his life serving Canada in different roles, including as a police officer and military officer before becoming minister.

And he says the Conservatives, who sponsored the symbolic motion to censure Sajjan, which received support from the Bloc Quebecois and NDP, are trying to slander the minister’s reputation.

The Conservatives have attacked Sajjan over what they say is his failure to lead the military, including dealing with sexual misconduct in the ranks.

They have also criticized his handling of the court case involving vice-admiral Mark Norman and accused him of misleading Canadians about his military service.

Sajjan was forced to apologize in 2017 to Canadian veterans after claiming to have been the “architect” of Canada’s largest battle in Afghanistan.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

