Katie Telford, Chief of Staff to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, leaves after a meeting of the Liberal Caucus on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s top adviser will testify at a House of Commons committee on foreign election interference after the Liberals conceded to opposition pressure and ended their attempts to block her testimony.

Mr. Trudeau’s minority government is facing a vote in the House on Tuesday afternoon that would force the Prime Minister’s chief of staff Katie Telford to testify before the House ethics committee after Liberals spent days blocking efforts at the procedure and House affairs committee, which is chaired by a Liberal MP.

The House of Commons motion, brought by the Conservatives, appeared to be supported by the Bloc Québécois but until Tuesday the NDP hadn’t disclosed whether they would vote with the opposition parties or with the governing Liberals. The Conservatives brought the motion to the House after the Liberals spent days blocking a similar motion at the committee level.

Just minutes before the Prime Minister’s Office bowed to opposition demands, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh had issued his ultimatum: end the committee filibuster and let Ms. Telford testify or New Democrats would vote with the opposition when the issue was raised in the House.

Shortly after, the Liberals ended their filibuster at the procedure and House affairs committee and MPs unanimously voted to call Ms. Telford to explain what she and Mr. Trudeau knew about Chinese interference in the 2019 and 2021 elections and what they did to stop it.

Ms. Telford, who has been Mr. Trudeau’s top adviser since the Liberals formed government in 2015, attends most national-security briefings and would know how the Prime Minister responded over warnings from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service about Chinese election intrusion.

CSIS documents leaked to The Globe and Mail describe China’s efforts to influence the past two federal elections. The Globe has reported that, in the 2021 election, Beijing employed a sophisticated strategy to disrupt Canada’s democracy that involved working against some Conservative candidates in an attempt to bring about a Liberal minority government. CSIS reports also said China interfered in the 2019 federal campaign.

Liberal MPs have argued that the documents are not a full picture of how national-security agencies have handled Chinese interference, and that cabinet ministers should be answering questions on this issue and not political staff.

“While there are serious constraints on what can be said in public about sensitive intelligence matters, in an effort to make Parliament work Ms. Telford has agreed to appear at the Procedure and House Affairs Committee as part of their study,” a statement from Mr. Trudeau’s spokesperson Allison Murphy said.

At his Tuesday morning press conference, Mr. Singh, whose party has agreed to keep the minority Liberals in power in exchange for policy concessions, said he has told the Prime Minister that to truly address concerns around foreign interference, the government should strike a public inquiry.

“There’s a lot of serious questions about what the Prime Minister’s Office knew when they knew it and what they did about that,” Mr. Singh said. “We would prefer that there was a public inquiry that was investigating this and finding out those answers. In the meantime, these questions are very important and so we want to make sure that Canadians have an opportunity to hear what was known and when it was known and what was done with that information.”

Rather than make the decision on an inquiry himself, Mr. Trudeau appointed former governor general David Johnston to advise his government. The appointed was greeted with derision from the Conservatives and the Bloc because of Mr. Johnston’s ties to the Trudeau family.

On Tuesday the Prime Minister’s Office also released the mandate for Mr. Johnston’s work. The task will include assessing the extent and impact of foreign interference in Canada’s electoral processes and identifying “outstanding issues requiring attention.” The Prime Minister’s Office also said Mr. Johnston will recommend the next steps the government should take.

He is expected to complete his review by October 31, 2023.

